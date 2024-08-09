When to Expect New M4 MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro Models

Apple intends to update its entire Mac lineup to the M4 processor over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs.



Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip as early as this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, with the Mac mini also set to feature its first redesign since 2010.

Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, Apple will continue the M4 transition with the above mentioned Macs, and complete it with updates for the MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio in 2025.

Gurman's sources tell him there are MacBook Airs in development for the spring, and Mac Pro and Mac Studio models are planned for the middle of next year.

M4 MacBook Air – Spring 2025

M4 Mac Pro – Summer 2025

M4 Mac Studio – Summer 2025

Like it did with the iPad Pro, Apple appears to be skipping straight to the M4 chip for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, meaning these models will not see an M3 chip update at all.

Like the M3, the M4 is built on a 3nm process, but with enhancements from Apple supplier TSMC for improved performance and power efficiency. The M4 also includes an improved Neural Engine that fuels accelerated AI workloads. Apple says it is the company's most powerful Neural Engine ever, capable of 38 trillion operations per second.

The Mac Studio is likely to be equipped with a variation of the M4 processor, which could be an M4 Ultra or Max chip. The current Mac Studio comes in both M2 Max and M2 Ultra variants.

Meanwhile, the Mac Pro will feature the top-tier M4 chip, codenamed "Hidra," which could be marketed as an "Ultra" or "Extreme" variant. Apple is developing this more powerful chip in response to criticism that the M2 Ultra wasn't sufficient for a high-end machine.

Apple has said the ultra-thin M4 iPad Pro serves as a model for its upcoming design philosophy, with the company planning to offer "the thinnest and lightest products" in each category across the tech industry. Aside from the Mac mini, we don't know when each model will get the ultra-thin treatment, but Gurman has previously reported that Apple is already working on a thinner version of the MacBook Pro.