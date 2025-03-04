Apple Fights UK's Demand for iCloud Data Backdoor

Apple today filed a legal complaint with the UK's Investigatory Powers Tribunal in an attempt to quash the UK government's demand for backdoor access to encrypted data, reports Financial Times.



Earlier this year, the UK government ordered Apple to give it secret access to encrypted user data uploaded to iCloud worldwide, through the creation of a backdoor. The UK used its Investigatory Powers Act to justify the demand, but Apple has not complied.

Instead, Apple removed Advanced Data Protection from the UK so that it would not have to provide the government with access to encrypted data. Advanced Data Protection is designed to provide end-to-end encryption to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users for data stored in ‌iCloud‌.

Apple will undoubtedly fight the UK every step of the way in order to protect user privacy, and the legal challenge that the company filed today could be heard as soon as this month. Apple is not able to discuss the order made by the UK in public due to the terms of the law, so the court case could be heard without public notice.

Apple previously made it clear that it would pull ‌iCloud‌ features from the UK rather than compromise its user security, and while that only extends to Advanced Data Protection right now, it could lead to key features like FaceTime and iMessage being removed in the country. The UK wants backdoor access to ‌iCloud‌ data to fight terrorism and investigate child sex abuse.

Apple fights vehemently against calls for backdoor access to user data, which we saw in 2016 when the U.S. government demanded that Apple unlock the ‌iPhone‌ of a shooter in San Bernardino, California. That led to a long legal battle that did not see Apple compromise its security. The U.S. has lately reversed course on encryption, and has been promoting end-to-end encryption for mobile devices to protect against foreign cyber campaigns.

The U.S. government is now looking into whether the UK's demand has violated the CLOUD act, which keeps the UK from asking for data from U.S. citizens, and vice versa.