Apple Pulls Encrypted iCloud Security Feature in UK Amid Government Backdoor Demands

Apple has withdrawn its Advanced Data Protection iCloud feature from the United Kingdom following government demands for backdoor access to encrypted user data, according to Bloomberg. The move comes after UK officials secretly ordered Apple to provide unrestricted access to encrypted iCloud content worldwide.

iCloud Versus UK Key Feature
Customers who are already using Advanced Data Protection, or ADP, will need to manually disable it during an unspecified grace period to keep their iCloud accounts, according to the report. Apple said it will issue additional guidance in the future to affected users and that it "does not have the ability to automatically disable it on their behalf."

The UK government's demand came through a "technical capability notice" under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), requiring Apple to create a backdoor that would allow British security officials to access encrypted user data globally. The order would have compromised Apple's Advanced Data Protection feature, which provides end-to-end encryption for iCloud data including Photos, Notes, Messages backups, and device backups.

"We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy," Apple said in a statement. "ADP protects iCloud data with end-to-end encryption, which means the data can only be decrypted by the user who owns it, and only on their trusted devices."

Apple's decision to pull the feature rather than comply with the UK's demands is consistent with the company's previous statements that it would consider withdrawing encrypted services from the UK rather than compromise security. Apple has long opposed creating backdoors in its products, maintaining that such access points would inevitably be discovered by malicious actors.

advanced data protection

Notice UK iCloud users now see after the feature was pulled

The UK order was particularly controversial as it would have required Apple to provide access to data from users outside the UK without their governments' knowledge. Additionally, the IPA makes it illegal for companies to disclose the existence of such government demands.

US security agencies, including the FBI and NSA, have been advocating for increased use of encryption to protect against Chinese cyber threats, creating potential conflicts between UK and US security interests.

"Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption is more urgent than ever before,” said Apple on Friday, per Bloomberg. The company added that it "remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom."

Note that the loss of Advanced Data Protection in the UK does not affect the existing end-to-end encryption of several other Apple features available in the country, including iMessage, FaceTime, password management and health data.

Top Rated Comments

Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
1 hour ago at 07:24 am
The UK government can go to hell.
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
1 hour ago at 07:18 am
The sad and scary thing is that this could set off a domino effect.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
1 hour ago at 07:22 am
Apple should take out lots of ads to make sure people know why this happened.

Run a Herr Starmer campaign, even.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canadianreader Avatar
canadianreader
1 hour ago at 07:19 am
Slippery slope!
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
that be me Avatar
that be me
1 hour ago at 07:20 am
Is there any rational explanation why the UK government is demanding the change?
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
STOCK411 Avatar
STOCK411
1 hour ago at 07:22 am
The sad and scary thing is that this could set off a domino effect.
Imo. I think it would have only set off a domino affect if they complied.

This is the correct move to heed that off
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments