US Probes UK's Apple Encryption Demand for Possible Treaty Violation

by

U.S. officials are looking at whether the United Kingdom violated a bilateral agreement by demanding Apple create a "backdoor" to access end-to-end encrypted iCloud data, according to a letter from National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard (via Reuters).

iCloud Versus UK Key Feature
The investigation comes after Apple's recent decision to withdraw its Advanced Data Protection feature from the UK after the British government reportedly issued a secret order requiring Apple to provide access to encrypted user data globally.

In a February 25 letter to Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Andy Biggs, Gabbard stated that her legal team is reviewing whether the U.K.'s demands violated the CLOUD Act, which prohibits either country from issuing demands for the other's citizens' data. Gabbard said she was not made aware of the U.K. order prior to it being reported in the media.

"Upon initial review of the U.S. and U.K. bilateral CLOUD Act Agreement, the United Kingdom may not issue demands for data of U.S. citizens, nationals, or lawful permanent residents, nor is it authorized to demand the data of persons located inside the United States," Gabbard wrote.

The CLOUD Act (Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act) was designed to regulate how governments can request data across borders while protecting citizens' privacy rights.

Apple introduced end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups in 2022, meaning only users have the keys to access their data. The company has historically opposed creating encryption backdoors, arguing they inevitably compromise security for all users.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has consistently insisted that providing backdoor access past its encryption for authorities would open the door for "bad guys" to gain access to its users' data. Cybersecurity experts agree that any government backdoor would eventually be discovered and exploited by malicious actors.

U.S. agencies including the FBI and CISA, the U.S. cyber defense agency, recently advocated for increased use of encryption to protect against cyber threats from the likes of China. In December, the agencies jointly advised Americans to "ensure that traffic is end-to-end encrypted to the maximum extent possible" as a countermeasure against foreign cyber campaigns.

Tags: Apple Privacy, Apple Security, Encryption

Top Rated Comments

JuicyGoomba Avatar
JuicyGoomba
40 minutes ago at 03:35 am
For those out of the loop, this act was created by the previous Conservative government who were happily taking payments from Putin.

The reason the current government acted on it is because it's in law. Tories did it cause they wanted control, Labour are doing it cause they have to.

I fully agree that Apple should just threaten to pull out of the UK market and watch on as parliament go into panic mode and amend the ridiculous law.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Squuiid Avatar
Squuiid
38 minutes ago at 03:38 am
Good. Let’s hope this results in a UK Government U-turn and ADP reinstated. And more people using it as a result of the feature’s publicity.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
43 minutes ago at 03:33 am
So disappointed Apple didn't simply pull out of the UK market. Yes they did the same in China already, but in the UK is different imo as privacy is non existent in China while in the West people do want it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
definitive Avatar
definitive
18 minutes ago at 03:57 am

So disappointed Apple didn't simply pull out of the UK market. Yes they did the same in China already, but in the UK is different imo as privacy is non existent in China while in the West people do want it
uk is no different. they arrest people for voicing unpopular opinions online, so it's not shocking that they'd do something like this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
9 minutes ago at 04:06 am

uk is no different. they arrest people for voicing unpopular opinions online, so it's not shocking that they'd do something like this.
There is freedom of speech and then there is hate speech and speech designed to incite violence. The things in the media regarding UK being overrun by certain groups and freedom of speech being curtailed are just not the reality.

If you don’t believe, go and visit. Or any other similar country. I think you will be shocked by the portrayal in the media versus reality.

The same in the US. There is a range of people with different opinions and beliefs. A whole spectrum and only a minority are on the fringes.

Most people don’t want conflict, or violence, or think there are huge conspiracies against them. Who get on well with their neighbors and communities no matter what their beliefs or religion.

For what it’s worth I think this ADP feature will be reinstated by Apple once the UK government realizes it was an overstep into people’s privacy freedoms and general security and privacy of the web. There is still so much else they can do to catch criminals etc
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
