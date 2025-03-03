Tim Cook Teases New Apple Product Announcement This Week: 'There's Something in the Air'

Apple CEO Tim Cook today teased a new product announcement coming "this week."



"There's something in the air," the teaser says.

This teaser likely refers to a new MacBook Air with the M4 chip, which is already expected to be announced as early as this week.

Apple used the same "there's something in the air" slogan before it announced the original MacBook Air in 2008.

The new MacBook Air or any other new product should be announced in a press release on the Apple Newsroom website, and there could be an accompanying YouTube video announcement.

Beyond the M4 chip, the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models are expected to have Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Center Stage camera, longer battery life, and a few other upgrades.

What are some other wild-card "air" possibilities?

A new iPad Air is also expected to launch at some point this March or April, but it is not believed to be as imminent as a new MacBook Air. There is also a rumored "iPhone 17 Air" with an ultra-thin design, but that device is not expected until September.

Cook shared a similar teaser last month, ahead of the iPhone 16e announcement.