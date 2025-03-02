New MacBook Air Announcement Reportedly 'Imminent' — Here's When

by

With the iPhone 16e now in the hands of customers, Apple reportedly plans to move on to its next product announcement in the coming days.

Apple MacBook Air 2 up hero 240304 feature
Apple plans to announce new MacBook Air models with the M4 chip "as early as this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

"I expect the M4 MacBook Air to be introduced as early as this week," said Gurman, in a post shared on X today. "Inventory has significantly wound down and Apple is preparing a Mac-related announcement in the next few days."

He also shared this information in today's edition of his Power On newsletter.

Expect new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with Apple's already-released M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

Apple already updated the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini with M4 chips in October last year. Geekbench 6 results showed that the M4 chip is up to 25% faster than the M3 chip in terms of multi-core CPU performance.

Also in October, Apple increased the minimum RAM included in all MacBook Air models from 8GB to 16GB. The maximum RAM option could rise to 32GB.

Longer battery life is also likely.

Following in the footsteps of the MacBook Pro, the next MacBook Air models will likely have an upgraded 12-megapixel camera with support for Center Stage, a feature that automatically keeps you centered on video as you move around. The camera should also support Desk View, which shows both you and an overhead view of your desk.

Center Stage is available in video calling apps like FaceTime and Zoom. The feature was previously limited to newer iPad models and Macs connected to Apple's external Studio Display. The new MacBook Pro and iMac models were the first Macs to support Center Stage without needing to rely on a Studio Display.

The new MacBook Air models will likely be equipped with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, whereas the current models have two Thunderbolt 3 ports. And the new models will likely support up to two external displays, even when the lid is open.

The latest MacBook Pro and iMac models can be configured with a nano-texture display, which has a special coating that better scatters light to further minimize glare on the screen. It is possible that Apple will extend this option to the new MacBook Air models, but it could opt to keep the option exclusive to the MacBook Pro for differentiation.

No major external design changes have been rumored for the next MacBook Air models. Apple last redesigned the MacBook Air in 2022.

As always, there could be a surprise or two beyond these expected upgrades.

If the new MacBook Air models do arrive this week, expect a press release on the Apple Newsroom website, and perhaps a YouTube video announcement.

