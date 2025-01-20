New iPad Air Models With M3 Chip Seemingly Confirmed by Leaker

by

Apple's next-generation iPad Air and entry-level iPad models have seemingly been confirmed today by known leaker Evan Blass.

m2 ipad air fathers day
In a private social media post, Blass shared an image of what appears to be source code mentioning unreleased 11-inch iPad Air, 13-inch iPad Air, and iPad 11 models. It is unclear where this information was obtained from, but Blass has a pretty good track record with leaks. In 2020, for example, he revealed marketing images for the iPhone 12 lineup and HomePod mini a few hours before those devices were announced.

Notably, the leak reveals the next iPad Air models will apparently be equipped with the M3 chip. There had been speculation that Apple might use the iPad Pro's M4 chip for the next iPad Air models instead, in a move away from chips manufactured with TSMC's expensive and lower-yield first-generation 3nm process, known as N3B. There was a six-month period in 2022 where both the iPad Pro and iPad Air had the M1 chip, so there is precedent for such a thing. Nonetheless, it appears the iPad Air will use the M3 chip.

The leak does not mention which chip the iPad 11 will use, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously said the device will be equipped with the A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM to enable Apple Intelligence support on the entry-level iPad.

The leak also seems to confirm the widely-rumored iPhone SE 4.

iPad 11 iPad Air M3 Leak
iPad 10 models have an A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM.

Apple unveiled the iPad 10 in October 2022, with pricing starting at $449 at the time. Apple lowered the iPad 10's starting price to $349 in the U.S. in May 2024. It is unclear if the iPad 11 will start at $349, or if pricing will return to a higher level.

Apple last updated the iPad Air in May 2024 with the M2 chip, and it also introduced the first-ever 13-inch iPad Air model at the time.

Apple will likely announce these new iPads by March or April this year. No major design changes have been rumored for the devices.

The new iPads are expected to be accompanied by new Magic Keyboards too.

Related Roundup: iPad Air
Tag: Evan Blass
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Thursday January 16, 2025 6:45 am PST by
Apple today adjusted estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., according to its website. Some values increased, while others decreased. The changes were not too significant, with most values rising or dropping by $5 to $50. We have outlined some examples below: Device New Value Old Value iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $630 U ...
Read Full Article64 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Leak Reveals All-New Design

Friday January 17, 2025 2:42 pm PST by
iOS 19 is still around six months away from being announced, but a new leak has allegedly revealed a completely redesigned Camera app. Based on footage it obtained, YouTube channel Front Page Tech shared a video showing what the new Camera app will apparently look like, with the key change being translucent menus for camera controls. Overall, the design of these menus looks similar to...
Read Full Article
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.3 Beta 3

Thursday January 16, 2025 12:39 pm PST by
Apple provided the third beta of iOS 18.3 to developers today, and while the betas have so far been light on new features, the third beta makes some major changes to Notification Summaries and also tweaks a few other features. Notification Summary Changes Apple made multiple changes to Notification Summaries in response to complaints about inaccurate summaries of news headlines. For...
Read Full Article28 comments
2024 App Store Awards

Apple Explains Why It Removed TikTok From the App Store in the U.S.

Sunday January 19, 2025 6:58 am PST by
Apple on late Saturday removed TikTok from the App Store in the U.S., and it has now explained why it was required to take this action. Last year, the U.S. passed a law that required Chinese company ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok due to potential national security risks, or else the platform would be banned. That law went into effect today, and companies like Apple and Google...
Read Full Article224 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

'iPhone 17 Air' Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Wednesday January 15, 2025 7:16 am PST by
While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the "ultra-thin" device. Overall, the "iPhone 17 Air" is shaping up to be a mixed bag. Due to its thinness, the device is expected to have some limited specifications compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models, including only a single rear camera, only a single speaker, no SIM...
Read Full Article132 comments
iPad Pro vs iPhone 17 Air Feature

Here's How Thin the iPhone 17 Air Might Be

Friday January 17, 2025 3:38 pm PST by
For the last several months, we've been hearing rumors about a redesigned version of the iPhone 17 that Apple might call the iPhone 17 "Air," or something along those lines. It's going to replace the iPhone 17 Plus as Apple's fourth iPhone option, and it will be offered alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. We know the iPhone 17 Air is going to be super slim, but...
Read Full Article219 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

Apple Expected to Launch 20+ Products This Year: Here's the Full List

Friday January 17, 2025 5:30 am PST by
2025 promises to be quite a big year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements this year. Apple's rumored smart home hub will be its second all-new product to launch in as many years, following the Apple Vision Pro headset last year. And of course, we will get several new iPhone and Apple Watch models, like every year. Beyond that, Apple could...
Read Full Article29 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal Single Feature

iPhone 17 Rumored to Feature Major Thermal Design Upgrade

Friday January 17, 2025 4:33 am PST by
The iPhone 17 lineup will feature a vapor chamber heatsink to improve thermal performance, according to a new report. The news comes from Chinese tech news site MyDrivers, which claims that the entire iPhone 17 lineup, consisting of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will adopt the improved thermal heat spreader. Vapor chamber technology is already used...
Read Full Article66 comments

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
19 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Strange update if you ask me. Why so soon? Why not wait for M5 and give it M4?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ELman Avatar
ELman
16 minutes ago at 07:00 am

Strange update if you ask me. Why so soon? Why not wait for M5 and give it M4?
They must have some new colors. I picked up an M2 Air when they were released and it's more the sufficient.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments