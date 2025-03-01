Top Stories: iPhone 16e Launch, iPhone 17 and Foldable Rumors, and More

by

With Friday's launch, the iPhone 16e has become the newest member of Apple's iPhone 16 family and the company's latest low-cost iPhone option, though it does come in at a significantly higher price point than the outgoing iPhone SE.

top stories 2025 03 01
Other major Apple news and rumor stories this week included new details on both the iPhone 17 lineup coming later this year and Apple's first foldable iPhone expected in 2026, as well as additional tidbits from the initial iOS 18.4 beta and more, so read on below for all the details!

iPhone 16e Reviews: Is It Worth $599?

Following last week's introduction of the new iPhone 16e, the first media reviews landed just ahead of the device's official launch on Friday.

Apple iPhone 16e Feature 1
Apple's new cheapest iPhone includes excellent battery life thanks to a larger battery, Apple's custom C1 modem, and other optimizations, though there are some compromises such as a single rear camera, a lack of MagSafe support, and a lower-spec A18 chip than in the regular iPhone 16.

Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Reportedly Has No Visible Display Crease

Apple is making significant headway on its long-rumored foldable iPhone, with a new report suggesting the company has achieved a major breakthrough by effectively eliminating the screen crease that plagues current foldable devices.

iPhone Fold Vertical Feature
Another rumor claims that Apple's foldable iPhone will have a 5.49-inch external display with an inner display that measures 7.74 inches when unfolded, while both displays will have an "unprecedented aspect ratio."

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way.

apple watch ultra snow
Hypertension detection is expected to make its way into the Apple Watch Ultra after many years of development, satellite connectivity is expected to expand from the iPhone to the Apple Watch, brighter displays are likely in the works, and more.

Revealed: Entire iPhone 17 Lineup's Striking New Camera Designs

We're expecting some significant changes for the iPhone 17 lineup when it launches later this year, particularly with the rear of the devices, and a new set of CAD renderings shows what we may see.

iphone 17 lineup cad render majin bu
The renderings are in line with previous rumors about a dual-material back casing for the Pro models with a significantly larger camera bump across the entire top portion of the devices, while the all-new ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" will have a similar but smaller camera bump.

iOS 18.4 Includes a Small But Useful Change for CarPlay

While the Apple Intelligence-powered Siri overhaul appears to have been pushed back to a later update, the first iOS 18.4 beta does include some new features, and one of the small but welcome ones is a nice CarPlay improvement to display more app icons on CarPlay Home in some vehicles.

ios 18 4 carplayImage via MacRumors reader JKidwell86

Other features in the initial iOS 18.4 beta include Priority Notifications for Apple Intelligence devices to help identify which of your notifications are likely to be the most important and bring them to the top of your Lock Screen, a new Ambient Music feature, and a new Food section for Apple News+ subscribers.

iOS 18.4 and related updates are scheduled to be released to the public in early April.

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch in May or June With These New Features

We've been hearing for some time about a second-generation AirTag, and a new rumor claims it could arrive in May or June.

AirTag 2 Mock Feature
While the claim doesn't include any detail about what to expect in the updated model, previous rumors have pointed to range improvements, a more tamper-resistant speaker to help address stalking concerns, and potentially some sort of special Apple Vision Pro integration.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.4 Will Be Released in April With These New Features

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:15 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.4 will be released in April. From the Apple News+ Food announcement:Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the...
Read Full Article43 comments
cook trump

Trump Responds to Apple Keeping Diversity Policies

Wednesday February 26, 2025 6:32 am PST by
In an all-caps post on Truth Social today, U.S. President Donald Trump said Apple should fully end its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. Tim Cook meeting with President Trump in 2017 "APPLE SHOULD GET RID OF DEI RULES, NOT JUST MAKE ADJUSTMENTS TO THEM," he wrote. Trump's post comes one day after Apple held its annual shareholders meeting, during which a majority of...
Read Full Article460 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article193 comments
iphone 16e usb c feature

Apple Provides Reason for iPhone 16e's Lack of MagSafe

Friday February 28, 2025 4:39 am PST by
Apple has offered a reason why the iPhone 16e doesn't include MagSafe, one of the more notable omissions from its latest entry-level smartphone. According to Apple representatives who spoke to Daring Fireball's John Gruber, MagSafe is not included in the iPhone 16e because "most people in the iPhone 16e's target audience exclusively charge their phones by plugging them into a charging...
Read Full Article310 comments
iPhone Fold Vertical Feature

Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Has No Visible Display Crease – Report

Tuesday February 25, 2025 2:58 am PST by
Apple is making significant headway on its long-rumored foldable iPhone, with a new report suggesting the company has achieved a major breakthrough by effectively eliminating the screen crease that plagues current foldable devices. According to Korean publication ETNews, Apple is finalizing its component suppliers for the foldable iPhone, with the selection process expected to be completed...
Read Full Article232 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

Latest iPhone 17 Series CAD Images in Line With Redesign Rumors

Friday February 28, 2025 2:51 am PST by
Apple is expected to embrace a new camera system design for some models in its upcoming iPhone 17 series, and the latest purported CAD images don't deviate from what we have been hearing lately about Apple's new lineup. If you do not like the sound of an iPhone with a Google Pixel-style camera bar, look away now. Seasoned leaker Sonny Dickson shared the following images in a post on X...
Read Full Article95 comments
airpods pro purple

Here's When AirPods Pro 3 Are Rumored to Launch

Monday February 24, 2025 9:14 am PST by
According to a post on X today from a leaker known as Kosutami, Apple plans to launch AirPods Pro 3 in May or June this year. The leaker also claimed that an AirTag 2 will launch around the same time. Kosutami is best known as a collector of prototype Apple hardware, but they have occasionally shared accurate information about Apple's future product plans. For example, they accurately...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16e Battery

iPhone 16e's Battery Capacity Revealed in Real-World Battery Life Test

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:12 pm PST by
In its announcement video for the iPhone 16e, Apple said the device features a new internal design that allowed for a larger battery. Apple does not publicly advertise mAh battery capacities for iPhones. In his iPhone 16e review video today, however, Dave Lee of the YouTube channel Dave2D said the device is equipped with a 3,961 mAh battery. That is more than a 10% increase in battery...
Read Full Article84 comments