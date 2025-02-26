iPhone 16e's Battery Capacity Revealed in Real-World Battery Life Test

by

In its announcement video for the iPhone 16e, Apple said the device features a new internal design that allowed for a larger battery.

iPhone 16e Battery
Apple does not publicly advertise mAh battery capacities for iPhones. In his iPhone 16e review video today, however, Dave Lee of the YouTube channel Dave2D said the device is equipped with a 3,961 mAh battery. That is more than a 10% increase in battery capacity compared to the regular iPhone 16 model's 3,561 mAh battery.

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,685 mAh
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 3,582 mAh
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 4,674 mAh
  • iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh
  • iPhone 16e: 3,961 mAh

Apple says the iPhone 16e offers the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone ever, in part due to Apple's new power-efficient C1 modem.

How is the iPhone 16e's real-world battery life?

Lee evaluated the iPhone 16e's battery life with a test that continuously loads the Reddit website over Wi-Fi, and he found that the device achieved 12 hours and 54 minutes of battery life for this purpose. In the same test, the regular iPhone 16 lasted 11 hours and 17 minutes, so the iPhone 16e was the clear winner in this particular test.

iPhone 16e Battery Life Dave2DiPhone 16e battery life test by Dave2D

Tom's Guide also tested the iPhone 16e's battery life in a different way, and the device achieved similar results as the regular iPhone 16:

In running Tom's Guide's battery benchmark test, the iPhone 16e puts up an average time of 12 hours and 41 minutes. That's only a couple of minutes shorter than the iPhone 16's average of 12 hours and 43 minutes. However, the best times recorded on both phones are 12 hours and 49 minutes for the iPhone 16e, and 13 hours and 19 minutes with the iPhone 16.

The website said its test "runs a script that simulates normal web surfing over cellular until the battery's depleted."

More on the iPhone 16e's battery life from CNET's Patrick Holland:

I've had the 16E for six days and only had to charge it three times. I used a 30-watt wall charger, and the 16E went from empty to 59% in 30 minutes. And I've been using the phone heavily, testing the cameras, running Apple Intelligence tools and playing graphics intensive games.

The iPhone 16E can definitely make it through a day on a single charge and, depending on how you use it, it'll likely make it through a day and a half before needing to be plugged in.

In CNET's video streaming battery test with the battery charged to 100%, the iPhone 16E didn't drop a single percent after an hour. Compare that to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15, each of which dropped to 97% after an hour in the same test. I have more battery tests to run, but so far the iPhone 16E has a great battery life.

Here is Lee's review:


Apple is currently accepting iPhone 16e pre-orders, and the device launches on Friday. Read our iPhone 16e review roundup to learn more.

