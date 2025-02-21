Apple News+ Gains Recipes, Restaurant Reviews, and More in iOS 18.4

by

With iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, Apple plans to introduce new features for the Apple News+ subscription service. Apple is adding ‌Apple News‌+ Food, a section that features tens of thousands of recipes, stories about restaurants, tips for healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more.

ios 18 4 food news
Content will come from top food publishers such as Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.

‌Apple News‌ editors will curate food-related stories, and there will be a dedicated Recipe Catalog section where new recipes are added regularly. An included cook mode provides step-by-step instructions, and users can save favorite recipes for offline access.

‌Apple News‌+ Food is coming to ‌Apple News‌+ subscribers with the launch of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April.

