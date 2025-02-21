iOS 18.4 Adds Apple Intelligence Priority Notifications Feature

With the iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 betas, Apple is introducing a new Priority Notifications feature that can show you your most important notifications first.



Apple first announced Priority Notifications when showing off Apple Intelligence in June, but it wasn't implemented until now. Priority Notifications is disabled by default, but it can be turned on by going to Settings > Notifications > Prioritize Notifications and tapping the toggle.

With the feature enabled, ‌Apple Intelligence‌ will show notifications that may be important in a dedicated section of the Lock Screen.