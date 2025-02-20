Here Are the New Apple Products We're Still Expecting This Spring

Now that Apple has announced its new more affordable iPhone 16e, our thoughts turn to what else we are expecting from the company this spring.



There are three product categories that we are definitely expecting to get upgraded before spring has ended. Keep reading to learn what they are. If we're lucky, Apple might make a surprise announcement about a completely new product category.



M4 MacBook Air



Apple plans to refresh the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, updating them with more powerful M4 chips. Design changes are not expected, with the focus being on the chip refresh. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that new MacBook Air models are "coming soon," suggesting they are likely to arrive later in the spring. However, Apple's inventory of MacBook Air models is running low at its retail stores, indicating that refreshes for the devices could be just around the corner.



iPad Air



The iPad Air is set to get updated with either an M3 or M4 chip, and it could debut alongside a new lower-cost Magic Keyboard that Apple is developing for the more affordable iPad models. Some rumors have suggested the iPad Air will have the M3 chip that's a step behind the M4 in the iPad Pro, but Gurman said in January that Apple could opt for the M4 instead. A leaker who has provided reliable information in the past also said in January that the iPad Air 7 will use the M3 chip, not the M4 chip. No other major hardware or design changes are expected. Like new MacBook Air models, the iPad Air is said to be coming soon, according to Gurman.



Low-Cost iPad



Apple is believed to be working on an 11th-generation iPad with a faster chip and support for Wi-Fi 6E. The tablet is also expected to feature Apple's custom-designed C1 modem chip that just debuted in the iPhone 16e. Gurman has said the next low-cost iPad will use the A17 Pro chip – the same one that's in the iPhone 15 Pro models and the iPad mini 7. The A17 Pro chip supports Apple Intelligence, so presumably that means the new iPad will come with at least 8GB of RAM, which is the minimum requirement for Apple's suite of AI features. Apple's supply chain began shipments of the new devices in December, according to one report.



Smart Home Command Center



Apple is working on a new Home accessory that is designed to serve as a central hub or "Command Center" for smart home management. Apple's upcoming iPad-like smart home accessory could be released as soon as early 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman‌. However, he recently said that Apple might not be able to launch it until later in the year due to its reliance on features coming in iOS 18.4 and iOS 19. Kuo believes the device will not be released until the second or third quarter of 2025. In February, Gurman said that the smart home hub launch is "still months away."