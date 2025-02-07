iPad Air and MacBook Air Stocks Running Low at Apple Stores, With New Models Likely Coming Soon

Apple's inventory of iPad Air and MacBook Air models is running low at its retail stores, indicating that refreshes for the devices are likely just around the corner.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple's stock of both products is "dwindling," as the company gears up to launch new updates. Apple is expected to launch a MacBook Air with its faster M4 chip, along with updated iPad Air models during the first half of 2025.

Some rumors have suggested the iPad Air will have the M3 chip that's a step behind the M4 in the iPad Pro, but Gurman said in January that Apple could opt for the M4 instead. A leaker who has provided reliable information in the past also said in January that the iPad Air 7 will use the M3 chip, not the M4 chip. No other major hardware or design changes are expected.

Apple is also developing a new version of the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air. It will not have an aluminum top case like the iPad Pro, but it could have a function row of keys and some other features from the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard.

Apple is also believed to be working on a new 11th-generation entry-level iPad. Gurman has said Apple will use the A17 Pro chip – the same one that's in the iPhone 15 Pro models and the iPad mini 7. The A17 Pro chip supports Apple Intelligence, so presumably that means the new iPad will come with at least 8GB of RAM, which is the minimum requirement for Apple's suite of AI features.

Gurman's inventory stock check was mentioned in a report claiming that Apple could announce the new iPhone SE 4 as soon as next week via a press release, with a launch to follow later in February. Gurman suggests that Apple will unveil its new low-cost iPhone the same time as the new PowerBeats Pro 2 earbuds, which Apple plans to unveil as soon as February 11. However, he also said the new MacBook Air and iPads are "coming soon," suggesting they are likely to arrive later in the spring.