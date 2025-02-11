OLED MacBook Pro With Thinner Design on Track for 2026 Launch
Apple's first OLED MacBook Pro remains on schedule for a 2026 release, featuring the new slimmer design Apple is rumored to be working on, based on a new report from The Elec.
Samsung Display is said to be currently producing test samples of the OLED panels on its first deposition machine, which was installed in November 2024. However, industry projections estimate just 3 to 5 million OLED panels to be shipped annually for the MacBook Pro. Given that the supplier's IT 8th-generation OLED line is designed to produce 10 million units annually (based on 14.3-inch OLED panels), the company will need to secure additional customers to maximize its production efficiency.
Previous rumors have similarly claimed the MacBook Pro will switch to OLED display technology as early as 2026. The upcoming MacBook Pro will utilize hybrid OLED technology, similar to that used in Apple's latest iPad Pro. This display technology combines a glass substrate with thin-film encapsulation, offering improved brightness, contrast, and power efficiency compared to current MacBook Pro models with mini-LED screens.
Samsung Display has reportedly invested approximately $3 billion in its IT 8th-generation OLED production line for the laptop-sized panels. Chinese display maker BOE is also developing manufacturing capabilities for hybrid OLED panels, though its production line will be more versatile, capable of producing both hybrid and flexible OLED displays.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and display industry analyst Ross Young both recently predicted that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will continue to have mini-LED displays in 2025. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small performance boost for the 2025 MacBook Pro models, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips that are "already near completion."
Gurman has previously reported that Apple is working to make the OLED MacBook Pro significantly thinner, as part of the company's plan to create "the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry." Indeed, the reporter has said there's a good chance that the 2026 MacBook Pro model will represent a "true overhaul" for the laptop, thanks to the combination of the OLED display and thinner design.
