OLED MacBook Pro Could Launch as Soon as 2026

by

Apple is "highly likely" to introduce new MacBook Pros featuring OLED displays in 2026, market research firm Omdia claims.

New MacBook Pros Launching Tomorrow With These 4 New Features 2
According to Omdia's Display long-term demand forecast tracker, demand for OLED displays in mobile devices is projected to grow by 37 percent from 2023 to 2031. This substantial growth reflects a significant shift as many tech companies, including Apple, are increasingly incorporating OLED panels into their high-end notebooks and tablets. Ricky Park, Senior Principal Analyst in Omdia's Display research practice, said:

Apple is highly likely to incorporate OLED into its MacBook Pro models as early as 2026. This move could spark a significant surge in OLED demand within the notebook market, potentially reaching over 60 million units by 2031.

OLED panels can individually control each pixel, resulting in more precise color reproduction and deeper blacks compared to other common display technologies. They also provide superior contrast, faster response times, better viewing angles, and greater design flexibility.

Apple's move to offer OLED displays on the iPad Pro for the first time is projected to triple demand for OLED tablets in 2024 compared to the previous year. The company is expected to bring OLED display technology to most of its tablet lineup, including the iPad mini and iPad Air. This decision is expected to influence competitors' OLED adoption strategies and drive tablet OLED demand to exceed 30 million units by 2029.

A report from last week claimed that Samsung has started developing a new 8-inch OLED display panel for the ‌iPad mini‌. The same report predicted that Apple would update the ‌iPad mini‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ with OLED technology in 2026. Last year, Samsung was rumored to be investing $3.14 billion into its facility in Asan, South Korea to produce OLED panels for upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with OLED displays.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro 14 & 16"
Tags: OLED, Omdia
Buyer's Guide: 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

Report: These 10 New AI Features Are Coming in iOS 18

Sunday May 26, 2024 12:57 pm PDT by
iOS 18 and macOS 15 will offer an array of new AI features such as auto-generated emojis, suggested replies to emails and messages, and more, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. A significant portion of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to focus on AI features. Writing his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple's AI strategy emphasizes providing...
Read Full Article326 comments
new best buy blue

Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale Has Record Low Prices on iPads, MacBooks, and Much More

Friday May 24, 2024 7:12 am PDT by
Best Buy today kicked off its Memorial Day weekend sale, and it has some of the best prices we've tracked in weeks on iPads and MacBooks. Specifically, you'll find record low prices on the 5th generation iPad Air, iPad mini 6, M2 MacBook Air, and M3 MacBook Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Read Full Article7 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

Gurman: iOS 18 Will Allow Users to Recolor App Icons and Place Them Anywhere

Sunday May 26, 2024 12:22 pm PDT by
Apple's iOS 18 update will introduce new features for further customizing the iPhone's home screen, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple will allow users to change the color of app icons in iOS 18. For example, "you can make all your social icons blue or finance-related ones green." This kind of home screen...
Read Full Article155 comments
Apple iPhone 14 color lineup feature

Apple Now Selling Refurbished iPhone 14 Models

Friday May 24, 2024 11:15 am PDT by
Apple today added refurbished iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices to its online store for refurbished products, offering the prior-generation iPhones at a discount for the first time since their 2022 launch. The iPhone 14 is available starting at $619, the iPhone 14 Pro is available starting at $759, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available starting at $849. ...
Read Full Article46 comments
top stories 25may2024

Top Stories: iOS 17.5.1 Fixes Concerning Photos Bug, All-New iPhone 17 Model Rumored, and More

Saturday May 25, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
It's been quite a week of Apple news and rumors, ranging from a concerning bug with deleted photos reappearing on users' devices to hot rumors about a new high-end iPhone model for 2025 and a MacBook with a foldable screen coming as soon as 2026. Other news and rumors this week included fresh expectations for iOS 18 features and new headphones from Sonos to compete head-to-head with AirPods...
Read Full Article7 comments

Top Rated Comments

rosuna Avatar
rosuna
48 minutes ago at 04:27 am
The question is why they are so late in the use of OLED technology.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mazz0 Avatar
mazz0
36 minutes ago at 04:39 am
2026 is not "soon".
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
53 minutes ago at 04:22 am
Apple , stop messing around with old tech and try to do anything to go into the future...microLed for 2026 is douable on these kind of devices
Or at least into your Pro Xdr display
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DEMinSoCAL Avatar
DEMinSoCAL
44 minutes ago at 04:32 am
OLED panels are finding their way into competitors LOW END laptops (not just high end). It's not rocket science and it's bewildering why it takes Apple years to incorporate this technology in their products. If you want to claim that Apple uses "better OLED" (tandem), Dell just introduced their XPS 13 with Snapdragon with a tandem OLED. It takes Dell one cycle to do it, but it takes Apple years?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
25 minutes ago at 04:50 am
2026 is soon?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MikeAllaway Avatar
MikeAllaway
24 minutes ago at 04:52 am
if it's in iPads now why do MBP have to wait another 2+ years? ... was really hoping for M4 OLED MBPs by end of 2024.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments