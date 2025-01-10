Kuo: Foldable iPhone Entering Mass Production This Year

Apple's first foldable iPhone is set to enter mass production in the second half of 2025, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a new post on Medium, Kuo said that the foldable ‌iPhone‌ remains in "the planning stage." The device will reportedly be eSIM-only, just like Apple's upcoming ultra-slim iPhone 17 model. Kuo said that the two devices will likely face hurdles in the Chinese market unless Apple modifies the design to support physical SIM cards.

Kuo said in 2021 that Apple would introduce the first foldable ‌iPhone‌ in 2025 or later, and display analyst Ross Young said in 2022 Apple had delayed its foldable iPhone until 2025.

Analyst Jeff Pu believes that a foldable ‌iPhone‌ could come out as soon as late 2026, while TrendForce believes it will come in 2027. The Information says that Apple could release a foldable ‌iPhone‌ with a clamshell design as soon as 2026. Kuo's latest forecast suggests that the foldable ‌iPhone‌ is on track to be announced in late 2025 or in 2026, but a more specific timeframe remains unknown.

Kuo added that while the ultra-thin ‌iPhone 17‌ may ship in higher volumes than the ‌iPhone‌ Plus, it likely won't significantly boost ‌iPhone‌ sales overall, "partly due to downgraded components paired with a high price and a user experience similar to current models."

Top Rated Comments

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
33 minutes ago at 09:13 am
later this year Kuo " the foldable iphone delayed "
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mousse Avatar
Mousse
28 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Mass production of a foldable iPhone this year when they don't even have a prototype yet. This much salt should be sufficient...maybe.

Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kar98 Avatar
Kar98
26 minutes ago at 09:19 am
No thank you.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
26 minutes ago at 09:20 am

enter mass production in the second half of 2025, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.


In a new post on Medium ('https://medium.com/@mingchikuo/apple-likely-to-face-fiercer-challenges-in-2025-requiring-caution-against-potential-downside-risks-5cec099e1d5d'), Kuo said that the foldable iPhone remains in "the planning stage."
Enter mass production but remains in “planning stage”/ that doesn’t make sense to me.
But, first off, I believe it when I see it.
Secondly, high potential for this to replace my 13PM.

It’s about time Apple, go for it!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H.E. Pennypacker Avatar
H.E. Pennypacker
20 minutes ago at 09:25 am

This seems to be an answer to a question that nobody is asking for. Edges of anything, see unusual wear - whether we are talking about a piano, camera, or cell phone - the edges take abuse. Making dual 90 degree bends in the middle of the screen seems to be begging for a lot of screen work. Where I live, it gets cold. Snow and ice are a way of life. Bending a plastic material in sub-freezing temperatures seems encourage abuse, where normal sized phone would be kept inside a snow jacket where it's somewhat protected.
Why do you assume “nobody” is asking for a foldable iPhone? Just because you don’t see the appeal doesn’t mean others feel the same way. Samsung’s success with foldables proves there’s demand, and plenty of people value the innovation and versatility these devices offer. Not every product is designed specifically for your lifestyle, maybe the issue isn’t the concept of foldables but your unwillingness to see beyond your own preferences.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
24 minutes ago at 09:22 am

later this year Kuo " the foldable iphone delayed "
Nah, it'll be: Reliable/Well-Connected/Expert Analyst Kuo: Foldable iPhone Delayed

Gotta get the adjectives in before the name, like all the Apple rumor blogs do.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
