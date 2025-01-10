Kuo: Foldable iPhone Entering Mass Production This Year

Apple's first foldable iPhone is set to enter mass production in the second half of 2025, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a new post on Medium, Kuo said that the foldable ‌iPhone‌ remains in "the planning stage." The device will reportedly be eSIM-only, just like Apple's upcoming ultra-slim iPhone 17 model. Kuo said that the two devices will likely face hurdles in the Chinese market unless Apple modifies the design to support physical SIM cards.

Kuo said in 2021 that Apple would introduce the first foldable ‌iPhone‌ in 2025 or later, and display analyst Ross Young said in 2022 Apple had delayed its foldable iPhone until 2025.

Analyst Jeff Pu believes that a foldable ‌iPhone‌ could come out as soon as late 2026, while TrendForce believes it will come in 2027. The Information says that Apple could release a foldable ‌iPhone‌ with a clamshell design as soon as 2026. Kuo's latest forecast suggests that the foldable ‌iPhone‌ is on track to be announced in late 2025 or in 2026, but a more specific timeframe remains unknown.

Kuo added that while the ultra-thin ‌iPhone 17‌ may ship in higher volumes than the ‌iPhone‌ Plus, it likely won't significantly boost ‌iPhone‌ sales overall, "partly due to downgraded components paired with a high price and a user experience similar to current models."