iPhone SE 4 Could Include A18 Chip, All-in-One Apple-Designed 5G Modem With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS

The iPhone SE 4 that's set to come out next year could include a "quite ambitious" Apple-designed 5G modem that will incorporate Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The next-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is also expected to get the same A18 chip as the current iPhone 16 models, which would allow it to support Apple Intelligence.



Apple has been working on its own 5G modem technology for quite some time, and multiple prior rumors have suggested that the new hardware will first come to the ‌iPhone SE‌, giving Apple a chance to test it out with a lower volume product.

The 5G chip, codenamed "Centauri," is said to be more than just a modem, alleviating the need for separate Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS components. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said earlier this year that while Apple was working on a modem that was part of a new wireless chip that also included Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, such a product would not be coming until a later date, so it is not clear which report is accurate.

It is Gurman's opinion that the first Apple-designed modem will not yield immediate improvements for users, and there won't be major benefits over Qualcomm modem technology. Over time, though, Apple plans to evolve its modem, more deeply integrating it into the iPhone's chipset.

Gurman has also said that the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 will get Apple Intelligence, a claim echoed in 9to5Mac's report. The next-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ will reportedly include an A18 chip, which is the chip used in the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus. It is also expected to get 8GB RAM, the minimum for Apple Intelligence.

Prior rumors have suggested the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 will have a design similar to the iPhone 14, with a 6.1-inch OLED all-display design and support for Face ID. When Apple introduces the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, it will officially be the end for the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the ‌iPhone‌ lineup.

Though the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 will have an ‌iPhone‌ 14-like design, it is expected to have a single-lens rear camera. Apple could use the same 48-megapixel Wide camera that was used in the iPhone 15.

Other features that could come to the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 include a notch for the TrueDepth camera system (instead of a Dynamic Island), an Action Button, and a USB-C port.

The ‌iPhone SE‌ is expected to be introduced in early 2025, and it will be priced between $400 and $500.