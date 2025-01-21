Apple Seeds Release Candidate Versions of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the third betas.



iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software update.

With the update, Apple made several changes to Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries, such as removing news-related summaries temporarily.

Additional ‌Apple Intelligence‌ Siri updates coming in later in iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates that will follow iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. We're expecting to see the new software launch toward the end of January.