Goldman Sachs CEO Says Contract With Apple May End Early
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that there's "some possibility" the company's Apple Card partnership with Apple could end early, reports Reuters. Goldman Sachs and Apple have a contract that is supposed to last until 2030, but the financial services company wants to get out of consumer banking and out of its deal with Apple.
Back in November 2023, a report from The Wall Street Journal suggested that Apple was aiming to stop working with Goldman Sachs in the next 12 to 15 months. The 12 month mark has already passed, and 15 months is coming up at the end of February, but there hasn't been recent news on the dissolving of the partnership.
Apple partnered with Goldman Sachs for the Apple Card and the Apple Savings account, so Apple needs to find a replacement partner for these services before it can move on from Goldman Sachs.
Goldman Sachs initially approached American Express about taking over the deal, but the Apple Card needs to run on the Mastercard network until 2026 because of a prior contract. Apple held discussions with Synchrony Financial and Capital One, but those talks seem to have ended. As of September 2024, Apple was reportedly in talks with JPMorgan Chase about an Apple Card takeover, but establishing a deal could take months.
Goldman Sachs has faced customer service issues and customer complaints over the Apple Card and Apple Savings account, which ultimately led to an investigation by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Customers were unhappy with long wait times for disputed Apple Card transactions and issues with transferring money from the Apple Savings account, and Apple is not happy with the poor customer service reputation its financial products have as a result.
