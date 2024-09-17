Apple Talking With JPMorgan Chase About Potential Apple Card Partnership

Amid long-running reports that Apple and Goldman Sachs are working toward ending their Apple Card partnership, JPMorgan Chase is now in talks with Apple about taking over the credit card program, reports The Wall Street Journal.



A deal could still be months away, according to the report, but talks have accelerated in recent weeks as the two sides negotiate details of a potential agreement.

Chase is looking for certain concessions in order for a deal to be reached, including paying less than the $17 billion face value of outstanding balances of Apple Card holders and doing away with the synchronized ‌Apple Card‌ billing cycles that match the calendar months but have created customer service issues.

Apple has also spoken with Synchrony Financial and Capital One about the ‌Apple Card‌ program, while Goldman Sachs spoke with American Express last year as the two current partners on ‌Apple Card‌ have been exploring how to end their partnership, but it appears Chase is the current leader.