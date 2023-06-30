Goldman Sachs Wants to End Apple Partnership, American Express Might Take Over

by

Goldman Sachs does not want to continue its partnership with Apple, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. Apple has teamed up with Goldman Sachs for the Apple Card credit card in the United States, Apple Pay Later, and the Apple Savings account that ‌Apple Card‌ users can opt for.

apple card 1
The banking company wants to cut back on its consumer business, and is now in talks with American Express (or Amex) about a potential takeover. A deal would see Goldman Sachs offloading its credit card partnerships to another company, which would include the ‌Apple Card‌ and other credit cards like one it offers for General Motors.

American Express has not yet established an agreement with Goldman Sachs, and a deal is not "imminent or assured," according to people who spoke to The Wall Street Journal.

Goldman Sachs recently extended its partnership with Apple through the end of the decade. Apple would have to agree to a transfer, and is aware of the talks that Goldman Sachs has been having with Amex.

sniffies
sniffies
20 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
That sachs.

Oh well.
Score: 6 Votes
GMShadow
GMShadow
18 minutes ago at 01:42 pm

Not surprising - Goldman has failed to make profit on their consumer mass market products. They shut down their Marcus personal loans product recently and only are finishing existing accounts now.
Goldman's CS is terrible as well, because they thought they could do it on the cheap.
Score: 3 Votes
isomorphic
isomorphic
13 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Honestly I'd prefer AmEx to GS. I was sad when Costco switched from AmEx to Citi.
Score: 3 Votes
cannono
cannono
19 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
Score: 3 Votes
kildraik
kildraik
3 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
All for AMEX. Add it to my Platinum and Gold, please. This would like mean better benefits as well, because quite frankly, there are none with GS/MC.

Even better if Platinum members could claim extended warranties and accidentals on financed Apple Card purchases. One can dream!
Score: 2 Votes
cannono
cannono
17 minutes ago at 01:44 pm

How so? This was their first foray into consumer cards and they’ve spent four years losing money at it. Their other consumer products lose money too - they’ve explained on investor calls that they haven’t managed to make it work. They want to stick to their successful markets with investors and businesses.
Score: 1 Votes
