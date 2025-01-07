New iPhone SE and iPad 11 Launch Timing Allegedly Revealed by Leaker

A new iPhone SE and an iPad 11 might be coming very soon.



In late December, a private account on X with a track record of leaking accurate iOS-related information said devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that "V59" is a new iPhone SE, and that "J481" is a new entry-level iPad.

iOS 15.3, iOS 16.3, and iOS 17.3 were all released in late January over the past three years, so iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 will likely be released later this month if that trend continues. If so, that means the new iPhone SE and iPad 11 could also be released this January, assuming that the leaker is accurate about these releases being coupled.

As requested, we have not linked to the leaker's private account, but they have proven to be a reliable source over the past few years.

All three iPhone SE models released to date were announced in March or April over the years, so a January announcement of an iPhone SE 4 would be earlier than usual. Another rumored name for the device is iPhone 16E.

There is one potential reason why it would make sense for the new iPhone SE to launch this January. Apple recently stopped selling the current iPhone SE with a Lightning port in the EU, due to a USB-C regulation there. The new iPhone SE is expected to have a USB-C port, and by releasing it this month instead of in March or April, Apple would be getting the iPhone SE back on sale in the EU a few months sooner.

The new iPhone SE is said to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14. Rumored features for the device include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a newer A-series chip and 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem. It is not entirely clear if the device will have an Action button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple announced the current iPhone SE during an online event in March 2022. The device looks similar to the iPhone 8, with outdated features such as a Touch ID button, Lightning port, and thick bezels around the display. In the U.S., the iPhone SE currently starts at $429, but at least a slight price increase seems probable for the next model.

As for the iPad 11, it has been said that the device should support Apple Intelligence. That means it would have a newer A-series chip compared to the iPad 10, and an increased 8GB of RAM, to power those features. At this point, no major design changes have been rumored for the device. Apple announced the iPad 10 in October 2022.

Gurman recently said new MacBook Air models would be announced before the new iPhone SE and iPad 11, so perhaps the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air will receive their rumored upgrade to the M4 chip this month as well.