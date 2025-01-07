New iPhone SE and iPad 11 Launch Timing Allegedly Revealed by Leaker

A new iPhone SE and an iPad 11 might be coming very soon.

In late December, a private account on X with a track record of leaking accurate iOS-related information said devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that "V59" is a new iPhone SE, and that "J481" is a new entry-level iPad.

iOS 15.3, iOS 16.3, and iOS 17.3 were all released in late January over the past three years, so iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 will likely be released later this month if that trend continues. If so, that means the new iPhone SE and iPad 11 could also be released this January, assuming that the leaker is accurate about these releases being coupled.

As requested, we have not linked to the leaker's private account, but they have proven to be a reliable source over the past few years.

All three iPhone SE models released to date were announced in March or April over the years, so a January announcement of an iPhone SE 4 would be earlier than usual. Another rumored name for the device is iPhone 16E.

There is one potential reason why it would make sense for the new iPhone SE to launch this January. Apple recently stopped selling the current iPhone SE with a Lightning port in the EU, due to a USB-C regulation there. The new iPhone SE is expected to have a USB-C port, and by releasing it this month instead of in March or April, Apple would be getting the iPhone SE back on sale in the EU a few months sooner.

The new iPhone SE is said to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14. Rumored features for the device include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a newer A-series chip and 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem. It is not entirely clear if the device will have an Action button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple announced the current iPhone SE during an online event in March 2022. The device looks similar to the iPhone 8, with outdated features such as a Touch ID button, Lightning port, and thick bezels around the display. In the U.S., the iPhone SE currently starts at $429, but at least a slight price increase seems probable for the next model.

As for the iPad 11, it has been said that the device should support Apple Intelligence. That means it would have a newer A-series chip compared to the iPad 10, and an increased 8GB of RAM, to power those features. At this point, no major design changes have been rumored for the device. Apple announced the iPad 10 in October 2022.

Gurman recently said new MacBook Air models would be announced before the new iPhone SE and iPad 11, so perhaps the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air will receive their rumored upgrade to the M4 chip this month as well.

Top Rated Comments

StuBeck Avatar
StuBeck
1 hour ago at 11:15 am
I just bought an M3 MBA based on the previous statements that new ones weren't getting released until Q2 at the earliest, so I'm expecting this means M4 MBA's will be released tomorrow.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nathansz Avatar
nathansz
22 minutes ago at 11:53 am

Rumored features for the device include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a newer A-series chip and 8GB of RAM
This all sounds great, if only it were a little bit smaller.....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
53 minutes ago at 11:22 am
Good to know.

I plan on getting a new SE 3 before the SE 4 comes out.

The SE 3 is Apples remaining smaller phone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slix Avatar
Slix
40 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Waiting to see what the new SE is like before I finally decide, but I want to get a new phone eventually to upgrade my SE 2nd gen.

I just realized that if I get a new phone and it has 8GB of RAM in it, I will have nearly tripled my RAM in my iOS device every upgrade with my upgrades over the years. XD

128MB > 256MB > 1GB > 3GB > 8GB(?)
iPod touch 2nd > iPod touch 4th > iPod touch 6th/iPhone 6 > iPhone SE 2nd
:P
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
30 minutes ago at 11:46 am
I guess we shall SEe.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
21 minutes ago at 11:54 am
Well if they get rid of the home button the phone it should be smaller, my GF is still using the first generation SE, she doesn’t want anything bigger.
I guess android doesn’t have any small phones ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments