Apple's 5G Modem Expected to Debut in iPhone SE 4, iPhone 17 Air, and Low-End iPads Next Year
Following more than five years of development, Apple's long-rumored 5G modem will debut in the fourth-generation iPhone SE, the so-called iPhone 17 Air, and low-end iPads next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
A new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and entry-level iPad are expected to launch as early as March, while the iPhone 17 Air should be released in September.
In a detailed report about Apple's modem efforts today, Gurman said the chip will be able to achieve theoretical 5G download speeds of up to 4 Gbps, which would be slower than Qualcomm modems in current iPhones. However, real-world data speeds are far slower regardless, so this may be a non-issue. As previously rumored, Gurman said Apple's first 5G modem will not support the ultra-fast 5G standard known as mmWave.
Apple has already been secretly testing the new modem on devices deployed to hundreds of employees around the world, according to the report.
For now, the modem is not expected to be used in higher-end devices, such as the iPhone 17 Pro models next year. As explained by Gurman, Apple's switch away from Qualcomm modems will be a risky move, as it could affect the performance of phone calls and cellular data. By testing the modem with lower-end products, Apple can mitigate this risk.
Apple is rumored to have been working on its own 5G modem for iPhones since at least 2018, as part of a plan to reduce and eventually eliminate its dependance on Qualcomm. Earlier this year, Apple extended its 5G modem supply agreement with Qualcomm for iPhone launches through 2026. In line with that timeframe, Gurman said that Apple hopes that its in-house modem will overtake Qualcomm's technology by 2027.
