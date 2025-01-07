Apple Releases Second Betas of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming three weeks after Apple released the first betas.



iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software update.

There are no new Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, and the updates are available to all compatible iPhone and iPad models. The update is expected to bring support for robot vacuums in HomeKit, but there were no notable changes found in the first beta.

iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 will likely focus primarily on bugs and small software refinements, with additional ‌Apple Intelligence‌ Siri functionality coming in later iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates.

While iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 testing is starting in December, these updates will likely be released sometime in the next few weeks.