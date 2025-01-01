'iPhone SE 4' Rumored to Be Named 'iPhone 16E'
Apple is expected to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE in March, but it has been rumored that the device will have a different name.
The device succeeding the third-generation iPhone SE will be named the iPhone 16E, according to a December 13 post from Fixed Focus Digital, an account with over two million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. On December 31, another leaker known as Majin Bu on X also cited a source who said the device's name will be iPhone 16E.
It is unclear if the name would use a capital E, or if the name would end up being iPhone 16e, or iPhone 16 with an E inside a square. Or perhaps iPhone 16 SE? Or, this rumor is simply wrong and Apple sticks with iPhone SE branding.
"Fixed Focus Digital" doesn't have a very established track record with Apple rumors yet. The account accurately claimed the iPhone 16 Pro models would be available in a new bronze finish, which ended up being Desert Titanium, but the color had already been rumored at the time. On the other hand, the account was wrong about the number of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus color options that would be available. The account's make-or-break moment will mostly come down to whether its claims about the iPhone SE's successor using the same chassis as the iPhone 16 and being named iPhone 16E prove to be accurate.
In any case, the device is said to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14, which is similar to the base iPhone 16. Rumored features include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a newer A-series chip and 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem. It is not clear if the device will have an Action button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models.
Apple announced the current iPhone SE during an online event in March 2022. The device looks similar to the iPhone 8, with outdated features such as a Touch ID button, Lightning port, and thick bezels around the display. In the U.S., the iPhone SE currently starts at $429, but at least a slight price increase seems likely for the next model.
