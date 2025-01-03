iPhone 17 Air's Thickness and Price Range Revealed in New Report
Apple is widely rumored to be planning an ultra-thin iPhone 17 model for release later this year, and a new report offers a few purported details.
South Korea's Sisa Journal today reported that Apple is aiming for the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" to be 6.25mm thick. If that measurement ends up being accurate, the device would become the thinnest iPhone ever, topping the current 6.9mm record set by the iPhone 6. It also means the device would be around 20% thinner than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and around 25% thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Most rumors seem to agree that the "iPhone 17 Air" will be somewhere in the 6mm thickness range, with one rumor going as low as 5mm.
The report said the ultra-thin iPhone 17's price will be similar to that of the iPhone 16 Plus, which starts at $899 in the United States. Apple is not expected to release an iPhone 17 Plus, and the "iPhone 17 Air" will effectively be its replacement.
Samsung is also planning to release a substantially thinner smartphone this year, according to the report. Similar to the "iPhone 17 Air," the so-called "Galaxy S25 Slim" will apparently have a thickness in the mid-6mm range.
There have been conflicting rumors about "iPhone 17 Air" design details and specifications, but most sources have agreed that the device will have around a 6.6-inch display. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the device to have a standard A19 chip, a Dynamic Island, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G modem. The device is expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support.
Overall, the device would have some compromises compared to the Pro models in order to achieve a much thinner and lighter design.
Apple should release all iPhone 17 models in September, and additional rumors will likely surface about the "iPhone 17 Air" between now and then.
