iPhone 17 Air's Thickness and Price Range Revealed in New Report

Apple is widely rumored to be planning an ultra-thin iPhone 17 model for release later this year, and a new report offers a few purported details.

iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux
South Korea's Sisa Journal today reported that Apple is aiming for the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" to be 6.25mm thick. If that measurement ends up being accurate, the device would become the thinnest iPhone ever, topping the current 6.9mm record set by the iPhone 6. It also means the device would be around 20% thinner than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and around 25% thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Most rumors seem to agree that the "iPhone 17 Air" will be somewhere in the 6mm thickness range, with one rumor going as low as 5mm.

The report said the ultra-thin iPhone 17's price will be similar to that of the iPhone 16 Plus, which starts at $899 in the United States. Apple is not expected to release an iPhone 17 Plus, and the "iPhone 17 Air" will effectively be its replacement.

Samsung is also planning to release a substantially thinner smartphone this year, according to the report. Similar to the "iPhone 17 Air," the so-called "Galaxy S25 Slim" will apparently have a thickness in the mid-6mm range.

There have been conflicting rumors about "iPhone 17 Air" design details and specifications, but most sources have agreed that the device will have around a 6.6-inch display. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the device to have a standard A19 chip, a Dynamic Island, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G modem. The device is expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support.

Overall, the device would have some compromises compared to the Pro models in order to achieve a much thinner and lighter design.

Apple should release all iPhone 17 models in September, and additional rumors will likely surface about the "iPhone 17 Air" between now and then.

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 7 U.S. States

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:45 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states and territories offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in...
Read Full Article104 comments
apple vision pro

Apple Vision Pro May Now Be Out of Production

Tuesday December 31, 2024 2:00 pm PST by
Apple's first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year. In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of potential plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. With the year now...
Read Full Article338 comments
MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple

New MacBook Air Models Coming Soon With These Rumored Features

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
One of Apple's first product announcements of 2025 will likely be updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 chip. Below, we recap rumors about the next MacBook Air models. New Features Expected The new MacBook Air models are expected to be equipped with Apple's already-released M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Apple already updated the MacBook...
Read Full Article59 comments
carplay next gen hero

RIP, CarPlay 2?

Sunday December 29, 2024 7:32 am PST by
Apple's website continues to state that the first vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay will "arrive in 2024." With less than three days remaining in the year, however, that timeframe is looking more and more unlikely. It would not be entirely Apple's fault if the stated 2024 target is missed, given that it is ultimately up to automakers to roll out the software in vehicles, but it is...
Read Full Article
aapl logo banner

Apple Broke a 13-Year Hardware Streak in 2024

Wednesday January 1, 2025 1:00 am PST by
For over a decade, Apple has consistently announced all-new hardware product lines, from the iPad in 2010 to the Vision Pro in 2023. But for the first time in 14 years, Apple failed to announce any major new hardware products in 2024, focusing solely on updates and refinements to its existing product lines. While Apple unveiled a large number of significant hardware refreshes in 2024, such...
Read Full Article112 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

'iPhone SE 4' Rumored to Be Named 'iPhone 16E'

Wednesday January 1, 2025 8:31 am PST by
Apple is expected to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE in March, but it has been rumored that the device will have a different name. The device succeeding the third-generation iPhone SE will be named the iPhone 16E, according to a December 13 post from Fixed Focus Digital, an account with over two million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. On December 31, another leaker...
Read Full Article130 comments

Top Rated Comments

alexe Avatar
alexe
37 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Amazing, this would solve the huge pain point of current iPhones that are almost 8 millimeters thick! Every day I'm struggling with my iPhone and I keep thinking, "man, if only it were one millimeter thinner, the world would be a better place!"
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RowellE Avatar
RowellE
23 minutes ago at 07:37 am
I’d prefer they just even out the back to get rid of the camera bump.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
25 minutes ago at 07:35 am
It's all marketing. If it's not thinner at the thickest part of the camera, it's not thinner.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SDJim Avatar
SDJim
37 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Not that I think it's going to be a bad product, but... Who asked for this, exactly?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohnRckr Avatar
JohnRckr
25 minutes ago at 07:35 am
None asked for these devices so what the hell is up with this trend of making the devices slimmer and slimmer at the expense of other things?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunapple Avatar
sunapple
36 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Less features and a higher price purely because of design is what Apple is known for, makes sense.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments