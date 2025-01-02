Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 7 U.S. States

In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.

Below, we outline which U.S. states and territories offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in the future. 2025 just began, and many of the states listed below will likely roll out the feature throughout the year.

Supported States

The feature is also available in Puerto Rico.

Future States

Apple said the following states have "signed on" to adopt the feature in the future:

  • Montana
  • West Virginia
  • Connecticut
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • Oklahoma
  • Utah

The feature will also work with Japan's My Number Card in the future, according to Apple.

Participating Airports

Apple Wallet app IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints within select U.S. airports:

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
  • Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)
  • John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)
  • Los Angeles International (LAX)
  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
  • Des Moines International Airport (DSM)
  • Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)
  • Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)
  • Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)
  • Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Apple says travelers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability of the feature, and the TSA's website offers more details.

In addition to participating TSA checkpoints, Apple in September announced that users would soon be able to present an Apple Wallet ID for CLEAR member enrollment at airports. Apple Wallet IDs can also be used to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues in the U.S., although Apple does not maintain a list of specific locations for this.

