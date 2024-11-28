tvOS 18.2 No Longer Expected to Include More Apple TV+ Screen Savers
The upcoming tvOS 18.2 update adds a rotation of Snoopy screen savers to 2021 and newer Apple TV models, but it seems that an additional "TV and Movies" category of screen savers has been canceled, or at least postponed. These screen savers were expected to be based on various Apple TV+ series and movies.
As spotted by the Dutch blog iCulture, Apple removed all references to the "TV and Movies" screen savers on its website in mid-November, including a preview of a new screen saver based on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation."
Apple also updated fine print on its website, although only in the U.S. for now. Apple often takes longer to update its regional websites for other countries.
The previous fine print:
Snoopy and TV and Movies screen savers coming late 2024.
The current fine print:
Snoopy screen saver coming late 2024.
We expect tvOS 18.2 to be released to the public in December. The rotating Snoopy screen saver is already available in the third beta version of the update.
Other screen saver categories on the Apple TV include Aerials and Memories, along with a Portraits option with clocks added in tvOS 18.0.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will offer "significant design changes," The Information's Wayne Ma reports.
The two flagship iPhone 17 models will be the first high-end iPhones to feature an aluminum frame since the delineation of the iPhone lineup into Pro and non-Pro models. In recent years, lower-end iPhone models such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 16 have featured aluminum...
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch for 10 more months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
An imaginative iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models so far:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro ...
Black Friday 2024 is tomorrow, and as always this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals. Right now, this includes big savings on popular Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, iPad, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in early December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as...
The Information's Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu today published an in-depth report about the "iPhone 17 Air," revealing several new details about the device.
The report said prototypes of the device have a thickness of between 5mm and 6mm, which would make it the thinnest iPhone ever. In comparison, iPhone 16 models are 7.8mm thick and iPhone 16 Pro models are 8.25mm thick.
Due to this...
We've been focusing on deals on physical products over the past few weeks, but Black Friday is also a great time of year to purchase a streaming membership. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and Peacock.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link...
We're less than one week away from Black Friday on November 29, and Best Buy and Amazon currently have all-time low prices across Apple's entire iPad lineup. This includes Apple's 9th and 10th generation iPad, iPad mini 7, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Apple's fall 2024 Mac announcements have included new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models, all of which debuted with variants of Apple's M4 chip. Apple intends to update the rest of its Mac lineup with M4 series processors over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs.
This means we can expect new M4...