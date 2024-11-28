tvOS 18.2 No Longer Expected to Include More Apple TV+ Screen Savers

The upcoming tvOS 18.2 update adds a rotation of Snoopy screen savers to 2021 and newer Apple TV models, but it seems that an additional "TV and Movies" category of screen savers has been canceled, or at least postponed. These screen savers were expected to be based on various Apple TV+ series and movies.



As spotted by the Dutch blog iCulture, Apple removed all references to the "TV and Movies" screen savers on its website in mid-November, including a preview of a new screen saver based on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation."

Apple also updated fine print on its website, although only in the U.S. for now. Apple often takes longer to update its regional websites for other countries.

The previous fine print:

Snoopy and TV and Movies screen savers coming late 2024.

The current fine print:

Snoopy screen saver coming late 2024.

We expect tvOS 18.2 to be released to the public in December. The rotating Snoopy screen saver is already available in the third beta version of the update.

Other screen saver categories on the Apple TV include Aerials and Memories, along with a Portraits option with clocks added in tvOS 18.0.