Apple Preparing to Add New Screen Savers to tvOS 18.2, Including Snoopy and More

Apple on Monday seeded the first beta of tvOS 18.2 to developers for testing, and the upcoming update includes hidden code-level references to new screen savers coming soon, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

Snoopy Snoopy

The code shows there will be four categories of screen savers added to the Apple TV, including Snoopy, TV and Movies, Music, and Soundscapes.

TV and Movies TV and Movies

Music Music

Soundscapes Soundscapes

The new screen savers will likely become visible in a later tvOS 18.2 beta version. Apple's website indicates that the Snoopy and TV and Movies options are "coming late 2024," and the Music and Soundscapes options will likely be available then too. We expect tvOS 18.2 to be released to the public in December, in line with the late 2024 timeframe.

At least some of the new screen saver options, including Snoopy, will require a second-generation Apple TV 4K or newer, according to Apple.

Existing screen saver categories on the Apple TV include Aerials and Memories, along with a Portraits option with clocks added in tvOS 18.0.