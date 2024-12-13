Best Apple Deals of the Week: Steep Discounts Hit Apple Watches and Bands, Plus Sales on AirTag, Anker, and More

This was a big week for Apple Watch and band accessory deals, and you can still find all-time low prices on both Series 10 and Ultra 2 models right now on Amazon, as well as Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop at Woot. Otherwise, below we're still tracking great deals on AirTag, Anker accessories, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Exclusive Accessory Sales

What's the deal? Save on accessories with our exclusive discount codes

Save on accessories with our exclusive discount codes Where can I get it? Satechi, Twelve South, Nomad, Nimble, and Grid Studio

Satechi, Twelve South, Nomad, Nimble, and Grid Studio Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we partnered with a collection of popular accessory brands to give our readers exclusive discounts as a way to help wrap up any holiday shopping you have left. You can find every exclusive discount code in the list below, and more information in our original article.

Satechi - Get 30% off sitewide with MACRUMORS30

Twelve South - Get 15% off orders of $150 or more with MacRumors

Nomad - Get 20% off sitewide with code MACRUMORS2024

Nimble - Get 20% off your order with MACRUMORS20

Grid Studio - Get 20% off sitewide with MacRumors20

AirTag

What's the deal? Take $26 off AirTag

Take $26 off AirTag Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack has been one of the most popular accessories this holiday season, and it's still on sale for $72.99 on Amazon with Christmas delivery. This is just $3 higher than the all-time low price.



Apple Watch

What's the deal? Save on Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2

Save on Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Apple Watch deals were in abundance this week, and many still have Christmas delivery on Amazon. You'll find the Apple Watch Series 10 for $69 off and the Ultra 2 for $79 off, with multiple colors and band styles on sale.



Anker

What's the deal? Save sitewide on Anker

Save sitewide on Anker Where can I get it? Anker

Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Anker's holiday sale kicked off this week, and it has big savings sitewide on portable batteries, USB-C hubs, cables, and more. You'll also find the popular Anker Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Lantern on Amazon for $79.99, down from $139.99.



Apple Watch Bands

What's the deal? Take up to 70% off Apple Watch Bands

Take up to 70% off Apple Watch Bands Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Woot introduced a huge sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for the Apple Watch this week, and many are still available now. You'll find the Solo Loop for $19.99 ($29 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off). Our original article has the full list of bands on sale.



Sonos

What's the deal? Take up to 20% off Sonos products

Take up to 20% off Sonos products Where can I get it? Sonos

Sonos Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Sonos brought back some Black Friday prices on popular products like the Ace Headphones and Arc Soundbar this week during its new Holiday Sale.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

