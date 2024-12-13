Best Apple Deals of the Week: Steep Discounts Hit Apple Watches and Bands, Plus Sales on AirTag, Anker, and More

by

This was a big week for Apple Watch and band accessory deals, and you can still find all-time low prices on both Series 10 and Ultra 2 models right now on Amazon, as well as Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop at Woot. Otherwise, below we're still tracking great deals on AirTag, Anker accessories, and more.

Hero0008Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Exclusive Accessory Sales

twelve south red

This week we partnered with a collection of popular accessory brands to give our readers exclusive discounts as a way to help wrap up any holiday shopping you have left. You can find every exclusive discount code in the list below, and more information in our original article.

  • Satechi - Get 30% off sitewide with MACRUMORS30
  • Twelve South - Get 15% off orders of $150 or more with MacRumors
  • Nomad - Get 20% off sitewide with code MACRUMORS2024
  • Nimble - Get 20% off your order with MACRUMORS20
  • Grid Studio - Get 20% off sitewide with MacRumors20

AirTag

airtag red

  • What's the deal? Take $26 off AirTag
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$26 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack has been one of the most popular accessories this holiday season, and it's still on sale for $72.99 on Amazon with Christmas delivery. This is just $3 higher than the all-time low price.

Apple Watch

series 10 red

  • What's the deal? Save on Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.99

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.99

$79 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black) for $719.99

Apple Watch deals were in abundance this week, and many still have Christmas delivery on Amazon. You'll find the Apple Watch Series 10 for $69 off and the Ultra 2 for $79 off, with multiple colors and band styles on sale.

Anker

anker red

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide on Anker
  • Where can I get it? Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE SALE
Anker Holiday Sale

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$60 OFF
Anker Power Station with Display and Lantern for $79.99

Anker's holiday sale kicked off this week, and it has big savings sitewide on portable batteries, USB-C hubs, cables, and more. You'll also find the popular Anker Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Lantern on Amazon for $79.99, down from $139.99.

Apple Watch Bands

bands red

  • What's the deal? Take up to 70% off Apple Watch Bands
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 70% OFF
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

Woot introduced a huge sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for the Apple Watch this week, and many are still available now. You'll find the Solo Loop for $19.99 ($29 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off). Our original article has the full list of bands on sale.

Sonos

sonos red

  • What's the deal? Take up to 20% off Sonos products
  • Where can I get it? Sonos
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 20% OFF
Sonos Holiday Sale

Sonos brought back some Black Friday prices on popular products like the Ace Headphones and Arc Soundbar this week during its new Holiday Sale.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

