Anker Kicks Off Massive Holiday Sale With Up to 40% Off Sitewide, Charger Bundles, Mystery Gifts, and More

Anker recently kicked off a big holiday sale, which is set to run through Christmas day. This sale includes notable discounts on portable chargers, USB-C hubs, cables, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few bonus offers during this event as well, including festive gift bundles aimed at family members, friends, and co-workers. If you enter your email on the sale's landing page, you can unwrap a mystery gift that includes either a portable battery or up to a 20 percent off coupon.

This sale also includes some Amazon discounts, with a new all-time low price on the popular 60,000 mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Lighting. You can get this accessory for just $79.99 with an on-page coupon this week, down from $139.99.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Finally, it's worth noting that MacRumors readers can still get 20 percent off Anker accessories through the end of the year. Anker's current holiday event beats this discount most of the time, but if you find a product not on sale it will be worth entering our code at checkout.

In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code akmacrumors20ch at checkout to see the discount. Our exclusive 20 percent off code works on most accessories sitewide, including Anker's new line of MagSafe-compatible products. Our code does not stack with any existing offers, including the holiday deals.



Prime Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Power Banks

Accessories

MagGo USB-C Adapter - $22.99, down from $34.99

