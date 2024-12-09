Sonos Holiday Sale Brings Back Black Friday Prices on Ace Headphones, Arc Soundbar, and More

Sonos is hosting a new holiday sale, where you can find multiple all-time low Black Friday prices return for popular Sonos products. This includes the new Sonos Ace headphones, Arc soundbar, Roam 2 portable speaker, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All discounts in this sale have been automatically applied, so you don't need to enter a coupon code in order to see the final sale prices. We've collected all of the deals in the list below, but you can also find a few bundle discounts on sale on the Sonos website.

