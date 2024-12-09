Sonos Holiday Sale Brings Back Black Friday Prices on Ace Headphones, Arc Soundbar, and More
Sonos is hosting a new holiday sale, where you can find multiple all-time low Black Friday prices return for popular Sonos products. This includes the new Sonos Ace headphones, Arc soundbar, Roam 2 portable speaker, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
All discounts in this sale have been automatically applied, so you don't need to enter a coupon code in order to see the final sale prices. We've collected all of the deals in the list below, but you can also find a few bundle discounts on sale on the Sonos website.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
