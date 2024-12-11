Apple Pencil Pro Available for $99.00 on Amazon, Plus More Accessory Deals

Amazon this week has brought back a low price for the Apple Pencil Pro, available for $99.00, down from $129.00. Alongside this deal, we're tracking a collection of Apple accessory discounts, including great deals on the Magic Keyboard and MagSafe Charger.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Pencil Pro

Deals on the Apple Pencil Pro have been very rare throughout the past few weeks, and they never last long. So, although this isn't an all-time low price, it's still a great deal and potentially your last chance to get the accessory at a discount before Christmas.

AirTag

Amazon is also discounting Apple's AirTag 4-Pack to $72.99 this week, down from $99.00. This is just about $3 higher when compared to the all-time low price and it's still a great deal on the accessory, with guaranteed Christmas delivery.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Moving to the new 2024 Magic Keyboard, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $249.99, down from $299.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory and it can still be delivered in time for Christmas on Amazon.

MagSafe Charger

Amazon introduced a few deals on Apple's new lineup of MagSafe Chargers this week. You can get the 1-meter model for $29.99 and 2-meter model for $34.99, both representing solid second-best prices on the accessory.

The new MagSafe Chargers provide overall faster charging speeds with compatible iPhone models. When paired with a 30W power adapter, iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W wirelessly over MagSafe, which is 10W faster than a regular non-MagSafe Qi2 wireless charger.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.