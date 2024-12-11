Apple Watch Series 10 Available for Black Friday Prices and Christmas Delivery on Amazon
As we get further into December, it's becoming increasingly hard to find all-time low discounts on Apple products that also have guaranteed Christmas delivery. One of the few devices that still falls under both of these conditions is the Apple Watch Series 10, which remains at best-ever Black Friday prices on Amazon for multiple 42mm and 46mm GPS models.
You'll find $69 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Series 10 models in multiple case colors and band styles, all requiring an on-page coupon in order to see the discount at checkout. Every price listed below is a match of the record low prices we saw for Black Friday. If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch Series 10 as a present, now will be the time to purchase one at these record low prices.
If you're also shopping for a few new Apple Watch bands, Woot is hosting a big sale this week on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands. You'll find Solo Loop bands at $19.99 ($29 off) and Braided Solo Loop bands at $29.99 ($69 off) during this event, making them both the lowest we've ever tracked for each style in brand new condition.
42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10
- Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (S/M) - $329.99 with on-page coupon, down from $399.00
- Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band (S/M) - $329.99 with on-page coupon, down from $399.00
46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10
- Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (M/L) - $359.99 with on-page coupon, down from $429.00
- Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (S/M) - $359.99 with on-page coupon, down from $429.00
- Jet Black Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop - $359.99 with on-page coupon, down from $429.00
- Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band (M/L) - $359.99 with on-page coupon, down from $429.00
- Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Plum Sport Loop - $359.99 with on-page coupon, down from $429.00
- Silver Aluminum Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop - $359.99 with on-page coupon, down from $429.00
- Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band (S/M) - $359.99 with on-page coupon, down from $429.00
- Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band (M/L) - $359.99 with on-page coupon, down from $429.00
