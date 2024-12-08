Woot Expands Apple Watch Band Sale With Even More Solo/Braided Loops at Massive Discounts

A few days ago, Woot kicked off a massive sale on the Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, and not only are most of these deals still live, but Woot has added even more bands to the sale. All bands are in brand new condition and come with a one year Apple limited warranty.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the Solo Loop for just $19.99 ($29 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off) in this sale. Additionally, if you purchase multiple bands and your order exceeds $39, you can use the code APPLEBANDS to get an extra 15 percent off your order. Woot has extended the sale into next week, but it'll probably end sooner when stock runs out, so make your purchases soon if you're interested.

Shoppers should note that this sale is focused on colors of the Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop that Apple has stopped selling, and it doesn't include any of the new band colors. That being said, all of the bands in this sale are in new condition.

The entire sale is focused on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, so you'll need to know the size that works best for you before you buy. Apple has a measurement tool on its website that you can use to determine your exact size.



Solo Loop

Braided Solo Loop

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.