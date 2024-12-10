Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales at Satechi, Nomad, and More

We're already just two weeks away from the Christmas holiday, so in an effort to aid in any last-minute holiday shopping we've accumulated a list of exclusive sales from popular Apple accessory companies. These sales offer the perfect chance to do some online Christmas shopping before it's too late for items to arrive before the 25th.

In total, you'll find exclusive offers from Satechi, Twelve South, Nomad, Nimble, and Grid Studio. These exclusive deals run the gamut of Apple accessories, and you can shop for iPhone cases, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, screen protectors, bags, and much more.

Each sale has a different end date, and shipping will vary from site-to-site, so be sure to read on for more information. Most brands are still offering delivery for Christmas, as long as you place orders soon. Every sale below is exclusive to our readers, and will require a coupon code, which you can find listed below as well.



What's the deal? Get 30% off sitewide with MACRUMORS30

Get 30% off sitewide with How long does it last? It ends on December 23

It ends on December 23 What do they sell? USB-C hubs, MagSafe-compatible chargers, keyboards

Satechi is well known for its large collection of charging products, and with our exclusive code you can take 30 percent off sitewide, even on already-discounted products. The company sells portable batteries, USB-C hubs, wireless chargers that are compatible with MagSafe, and more. The exclusive code has a few exclusions on select new and upcoming products, but otherwise will work on any product sitewide.

One of the best products to use the coupon on is the Qi2 Trio Wireless Charging Pad, which is priced at just $70 with our code, down from $129.99. Our code is compatible with all of Satechi's new Qi2 chargers and hubs, making solid gift options for tech lovers.



What's the deal? Save 20% off sitewide with code MACRUMORS2024

Save 20% off sitewide with code How long does it last? It ends on December 15

It ends on December 15 What do they sell? iPhone 16 cases, AirPods cases, MagSafe-compatible accessories

Over at Nomad, you can get 20 percent off all in stock and full price items sitewide with our exclusive code MACRUMORS2024. This sale will last through December 15, and most things on Nomad's website are in stock and ready to ship for Christmas.

Nomad offers a variety of high-quality accessories for Apple products, like the Base One Max wireless charger, folio cases for iPad Pro, iPhone 16 screen protectors, and even a variety of straps for the Apple Watch.



What's the deal? Get 20 percent off your order with MACRUMORS20

Get 20 percent off your order with How long does it last? It ends on December 20

It ends on December 20 What do they sell? Eco-friendly portable chargers, wireless chargers, iPhone cases

Eco-friendly brand Nimble is offering our readers 20 percent off their order this holiday season with the exclusive promo code MACRUMORS20. With this promotion you can save on Nimble's portable chargers, wireless chargers, iPhone cases, and more.

Nimble's products are made from highly sustainable materials and come inside plastic-free packaging. The company also runs a one-for-one tech recovery project, placing a disposable bag with every product it sells. In these bags, customers can send back their old or unused tech so that it can be recycled responsibly.

Shoppers should note that our code only works on Nimble's website and can not be used on any of Nimble's products that are available exclusively on Apple's website.



What's the deal? Get 20 percent off sitewide with MacRumors20

Get 20 percent off sitewide with How long does it last? It ends on December 31

It ends on December 31 What do they sell? Disassembled and framed versions of old products like iPods, Nintendo consoles, and more

GRID Studio buys and recycles old electronics, taking them apart and arranging each component carefully under a glass frame. Their work turns a hodgepodge of parts into display pieces designed for Apple enthusiasts who want to own a piece of Apple's history. You can also find similar frames for products from Nintendo, Sony, BlackBerry, and more.



What's the deal? Get 15 percent off orders of $150 or more with MacRumors

Get 15 percent off orders of $150 or more with How long does it last? It ends on December 22

It ends on December 22 What do they sell? Products designed specifically for Apple devices like iPhone chargers, MacBook stands, and more

At Twelve South, you can get 15 percent off your order worth $150 or more with the promo code MacRumors. This promo code will last through December 22 for users in the United States.

Twelve South has numerous accessories that are specifically made for Apple products, like AirSnap for AirPods, HiRise Wireless for iPhone, and BookBook for iPad Pro. You can browse for some holiday shopping ideas of your own on Twelve South's website, and shoppers should note that the code will not work on any items that are available for pre-order.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

