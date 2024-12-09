New HomePod to Reportedly Feature 6-7 Inch OLED Display
Apple's upcoming third-generation HomePod will feature a 6- to 7-inch OLED display, according to a new report by Korean outlet SE Daily.
MacRumors concept render
Citing industry insiders, the Korean-language report claims that Apple will use Tianma, a Chinese display manufacturer ranked fourth domestically after BOE and CSOT, to supply the OLED panels for the new HomePod, set to be released next year.
There have been rumors about a HomePod with a display since 2021, and Apple actually seems to have several related smart-home products in the works that feature displays. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested Apple is developing several HomePod variants with screens, including one with an iPad-like display and built-in camera, and another featuring a screen mounted on a robotic arm.
Gurman had indicated these devices were unlikely to launch before 2025. However, a report last week from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed a new HomePod with display is expected to launch after WWDC 2025, likely in the third quarter of the year (a shift from Kuo's earlier prediction of a 2024 release). Kuo said he also believes Tianma will be the panel supplier, but he did not mention that it would be an OLED panel. Until now, the going assumption was that a new HomePod would use a lower-quality LCD panel.
The new HomePod will reportedly emphasize smart home functionality more than current models, suggesting a strategic repositioning of the product line. The idea that Apple is aggressively targeting the smart home market follows a recent report by Gurman about Apple developing an all-in-one home management hub with a square-shaped display, thick bezels, and a hemispherical base similar to the iMac G4.
Initial shipment expectations for the new HomePod are relatively modest, with Kuo forecasting approximately 500,000 units in the second half of 2025.
