Alleged HomePod Display Component Again Shown Off in Photo
Another image of an alleged screen component designed for a HomePod with a display was today shared by Kosutami, a source that has in the past shown off HomePod components and abandoned Apple prototypes.
The image shows a circular, glossy glass piece that would be located at the top of a HomePod that has the same design as the current standard size HomePod. The component would replace the current touch/waveform interface, and in the past, Kosutami has suggested that the LCD display is slightly curved.
There have been rumors about a HomePod with a display since 2021, and Apple actually seems to have several products in the works. The simplest is the HomePod that Kosutami and other leakers have referenced, which seems to be just a traditional speaker with a glass touchscreen. The display will show information from Apple Music
like the song that's playing, and it will allow for SharePlay and other features.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that Apple is working on a HomePod speaker with an iPad-like display and a built-in camera, and also a HomePod with a screen mounted on a robotic arm. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in 2023 that Apple would release a HomePod with a 7-inch display at some point in 2024, though it doesn't look like that's happening at this point.
It's not really clear when we're going to see a refreshed HomePod at all, and it's possible that Apple is still just experimenting with a variety of designs. That said, the HomePod with a touch-responsive LCD display that uses the same design we have today does not seem farfetched, and it's plausible that such a product could come in the not too distant future.
