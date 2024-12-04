Kuo: New HomePod With Smart Home Display Arriving in Late 2025
Apple's long-rumored HomePod with a display has been delayed again and is now expected to launch after WWDC 2025, likely in the third quarter of the year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This timeline is a shift from Kuo's earlier prediction of a 2024 release.
MacRumors concept render
The new smart speaker is expected to feature Apple's A18 processor and a 6-7 inch display, with support for Apple Intelligence, says the analyst. According to Kuo, the delay is primarily attributed to software development challenges, rather than hardware issues.
There have been rumors about a HomePod with a display since 2021, and Apple actually seems to have several products in the works. Kuo's latest report harks back to previous predictions from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who suggested Apple was developing several HomePod variants with screens, including one with an iPad-like display and another featuring a screen mounted on a robotic arm. Gurman had indicated these devices were unlikely to launch before 2025.
The new HomePod will reportedly emphasize smart home functionality more than current models, suggesting a strategic repositioning of the product line. The idea that Apple is targeting the smart home market follows a recent report by Gurman about Apple developing an all-in-one home management hub with a square-shaped display, thick bezels, and a hemispherical base similar to the iMac G4.
Initial shipment expectations for the new HomePod are relatively modest, with Kuo forecasting approximately 500,000 units in the second half of 2025. He also maintains his previous prediction that Apple will launch a compatible smart home IP camera in 2026 that is designed to work wirelessly with the display-equipped HomePod.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
