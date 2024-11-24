iOS 19 Rumors: More ChatGPT-Like Siri, Some New Features 'Postponed'

iOS 19 is not expected to be announced until June 2025, but the software update's first major new feature has already leaked.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his previous report that said iOS 19 will introduce a "more conversational Siri" powered by "more advanced large language models." He said this upgrade will make Siri more like OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing the assistant to "handle more sophisticated requests."

Apple will likely unveil the revamped Siri when it unveils iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 next June, but Gurman said it will not be available until as early as spring 2026. That suggests the feature will be released as part of an iOS 19.4 update.

In his newsletter, he revealed that additional features have been "postponed" until iOS 19.4.

"I'm told that a larger-than-usual number of features scheduled for iOS 19 (beyond the new Siri) are already postponed until spring 2026 (when iOS 19.4 debuts)," he wrote.

He did not provide any details about those other planned features.

In the meantime, iOS 18.2 adds ChatGPT integration to Siri, and Gurman expects an integration with Google's Gemini to follow in a later update. Apple previously confirmed that iOS 18.2 will be released to the public in December. And with iOS 18.4, Siri will gain on-screen awareness, deeper per-app controls, and a few other enhancements, but it will still not offer fully-fledged ChatGPT-like conversational abilities directly.

Once the new Siri is released, iPhone users should not have to tap into third-party services like ChatGPT and Gemini as often. iOS 19.4 is still around a year and a half away from being released, though, so a long wait remains.