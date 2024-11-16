Top Stories: Apple's Smart Home Command Center, iOS 18.2 Details, and More

With the first set of M4 Macs having officially launched last week, Apple still wasn't quite done with news for 2024 as this week saw some software news with updates for Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro as well as new betas for iOS 18.2 and related updates with continued refinements ahead of an expected early December release.



Looking ahead to 2025, we also learned some new details about Apple's plans to increase its emphasis on smart home products, led by a "command center" hub that could be unveiled as soon as March, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Apple to Launch AI-Powered Home 'Command Center' as Soon as March 2025

We've been hearing for quite a while about Apple's plans for smart home hub products, and this week we learned some fresh details about what we can expect from the first iteration: a thin device with a ~6-inch squarish display equipped with a camera and speakers with an interface that looks like a cross between the iPhone's StandBy mode and watchOS.



The "command center" product will be able to display calendars, photos, smart home controls, and more, and it can be mounted on a wall or on a tabletop base. As part of Apple's push into smart home products, the company is also reportedly considering its own line of HomeKit cameras and other devices.



Here's Everything New in iOS 18.2 Beta 3

Apple this week released a fresh round of betas for iOS 18.2 and related updates, and there are a number of tweaks and other changes in iOS 18.2, including continued work on next-generation CarPlay and more.



Apple also officially announced that iOS 18.2 will support AirTag location sharing in partnership with over 15 airlines, aiming to help users get reunited with lost bags.

Based on upcoming changes to Wi-Fi calling on British carrier EE, it appears iOS 18.2 and other updates may arrive on Monday, December 9.



Apple Customers Sue Over Unfixed AirPods Pro Crackling Issue

A trio of customers this month filed a class action lawsuit against Apple, accusing the Cupertino company of violating California consumer protection laws and false advertising for continuing to sell first-generation AirPods Pro models that had ongoing issues with crackling or static sounds.



Apple has had a repair program that covers affected AirPods Pro earbuds for three years from the first date of sale, but customers are finding that the replacement earbuds suffer from the same issues.



Apple Releases Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac

After over a decade on version 10, Apple's professional video editing software, Final Cut Pro, has finally been updated to version 11 with a number of new features such as AI-generated captions, spatial video editing, and a Magnetic Mask tool.



Apple's corresponding audio editing app, Logic Pro, also received an update to version 11.1 for Mac and 2.1 for iPad with several new features and improvements.



M4 Max MacBook Pro: Real-World Usage Tests

Following last Friday's launch of M4-based MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac models, we've taken a dive into the high-end M4 Max MacBook Pro to see how it performs in real-world testing.



For users looking to push the limits of their computers, the M4 Max delivers a solid upgrade over last year's M3 Max, and it will be a major leap for anyone running anything older than that.

The new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips also include support for Thunderbolt 5, and we took a look at what that means for users looking for maximum performance.



Apple Black Friday Deals for 2024

Deals are continuing to ramp up as we head toward Black Friday, and we're tracking all of the best ones in our Apple Black Friday roundup.



We've also got some dedicated coverage focused deals for specific Apple products, so make sure to check in for the latest and stay tuned because deals are coming and going quickly!



