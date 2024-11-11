Everything New in iOS 18.2 Beta 3 Across Photos App, TV App, and More

Apple seeded the third betas of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 to developers for testing today. While the third betas of each update are minor relative to the first two betas, there are still a handful of changes across the Photos app, TV app, and more.

A corresponding iOS 18.2 public beta with these changes will likely be released later this week, and Apple previously confirmed that the software update will be released to the public in December. iOS 18.2 is compatible with the iPhone XS series and newer, but Apple Intelligence features require an iPhone 15 Pro model or any iPhone 16.

Below, we recap everything new that we have found in the third betas so far. Many of the changes were discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

Check out our earlier list of everything new in the first two iOS 18.2 betas for more, including Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji and Image Playground.

Tweaked Video Player in Photos App


iOS 18 introduced a completely redesigned Photos app on the iPhone, but not all of the changes were well received. Apple has continued to tweak the Photos app ever since it announced iOS 18, and that trend has continued with the latest beta.

iOS 18.2 beta 3 introduces a tweaked video player that takes up more of the screen. This change eliminates the thick borders around videos that appear on earlier iOS 18 versions, meaning you no longer have to tap on a video for full-screen playback.

Customizable Navigation Bar in TV App

9to5Mac TV App Navigation Bar iPadOS 18 2 Beta 3
Starting with iPadOS 18.2 beta 3, the navigation bar in the TV app can be customized, according to the screenshot above from 9to5Mac.

New Camera Control Setting

iOS 18 2 Beta 3 Camera Control Screen On Setting
On all iPhone 16 models, iOS 18.2 beta 3 adds a new setting for the Camera Control button. In the Settings app under Display & Brightness, there is now a toggle for "Require Screen On." When this setting is turned on, you can only launch the Camera app or a supported third-party camera app with the Camera Control button when the iPhone's screen is turned on. Of course, when the setting is turned off, that restriction no longer applies.

Redesigned Next-Generation CarPlay Icons

Next Generation CarPlay Icons iOS 18 2 Beta
As we previously reported, Apple continues to prepare for the launch of next-generation CarPlay. iOS 18.2 beta 3 includes redesigned icons for the new "Climate" and "Media" apps that will be available on next-generation CarPlay.

Apple's website continues to say that the first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay support will "arrive in 2024," but there are still no vehicles that support the system, and Apple has yet to provide a more specific timeframe.

Other Changes

