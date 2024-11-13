Apple Releases Logic Pro 11.1 for Mac

Apple today released Logic Pro 11.1 for Mac and Logic Pro 2.1 for iPad, adding new features for songwriting, producing, and mixing. There's a new Quantec Room Simulator plug-in that uses the original algorithms and code from Quantec founder Wolfgang Buchleitner, allowing users to add naturalistic acoustic space to their music with Quantec QRS, or to select Quantec Yardstick for more accurate modeling of acoustic spaces.



Plug-in search lets Final Cut Pro users find and add any plug-in from the plug-in menu without clicking on a channel strip insert. Users can search by categories, company name, or part of a plug-in name.

There is a new Modular Melodies sound back that includes hundreds of loops crafted from patchable hardware synths and a collection of meticulously designed Alchemy synth patches.

Along with these features, the app also includes several enhancements.

Drag channel strips to organize your mixer layout

Send your mix directly to Voice Memos and preview on iPhone, ‌iPad‌ or Apple Watch

Click on any plug-in slot while holding the command key to quickly remove plug-ins

Quickly set input, output, side chain source, or bus routings using in-menu search

Use key commands to move Marquee selections in all directions to speed up editing

Apple has also released a new version of Logic Remote with stability improvements and bug fixes.