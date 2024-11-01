Apple's video streaming subscription service, Apple TV+, launched five years ago today.



Announced at an Apple event in March 2019, ‌Apple TV‌+ was part of a major services push that included Apple News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade. At its inception, ‌Apple TV‌+ began with a modest library of original content, focusing on high-quality, exclusive series, films, and documentaries created in collaboration with renowned creators. The platform launched with titles like "The Morning Show," "See," "For All Mankind," and "Dickinson". Unlike many other streaming services, ‌Apple TV‌+ did not rely on an extensive back catalog, instead building its library from scratch with original productions.

In the years since, ‌Apple TV‌+ has expanded its lineup with a wide range of content, including acclaimed series like "Ted Lasso," "Severance," and "Foundation." The service has also made strides in children's programming, documentaries, and feature films, resulting in recognition from prestigious awards organizations. ‌Apple TV‌+ has garnered multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award nominations and wins.

Available across a wide range of devices and platforms, ‌Apple TV‌+ is available for $9.99 per month and as part of all Apple One subscription bundles.