Apple TV+ Launched Five Years Ago Today

by

Apple's video streaming subscription service, Apple TV+, launched five years ago today.

Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Green and Blue
Announced at an Apple event in March 2019, ‌Apple TV‌+ was part of a major services push that included Apple News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade. At its inception, ‌Apple TV‌+ began with a modest library of original content, focusing on high-quality, exclusive series, films, and documentaries created in collaboration with renowned creators. The platform launched with titles like "The Morning Show," "See," "For All Mankind," and "Dickinson". Unlike many other streaming services, ‌Apple TV‌+ did not rely on an extensive back catalog, instead building its library from scratch with original productions.

In the years since, ‌Apple TV‌+ has expanded its lineup with a wide range of content, including acclaimed series like "Ted Lasso," "Severance," and "Foundation." The service has also made strides in children's programming, documentaries, and feature films, resulting in recognition from prestigious awards organizations. ‌Apple TV‌+ has garnered multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award nominations and wins.

Available across a wide range of devices and platforms, ‌Apple TV‌+ is available for $9.99 per month and as part of all Apple One subscription bundles.

Tag: Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

aUniqueName Avatar
aUniqueName
35 minutes ago at 07:40 am
They are producing really good content, especially the sci-fi stuff. I subscribe to Apple One so that I get the Apple TV+, Apple Music and extra cloud space. Great price for a great service since I'm "all in" the Apple ecosystem.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Koivari Avatar
Koivari
31 minutes ago at 07:45 am
I have watched Apple tv+ for 10 months in total (1+3+6) and never paid a dime. That good. Maybe it is time for my next free three month subscription, it is only a few clicks away.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
44 minutes ago at 07:32 am
It’s such an awesome service, but I only sign up for Apple TV+ when the free trials are offered

I signed up using this promotion a few months ago and I think that it still works because it’s on Best Buy’s website:

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/apple-free-apple-tv-for-3-months-new-or-qualified-returning-subscribers-only/6484512.p?skuId=6484512
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Frosties Avatar
Frosties
34 minutes ago at 07:41 am

It’s such an awesome service, but I only sign up for Apple TV+ when the free trials are offered

I signed up using this promotion a few months ago and I think that it still works because it’s on Best Buy’s website:

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/apple-free-apple-tv-for-3-months-new-or-qualified-returning-subscribers-only/6484512.p?skuId=6484512
I think this is the problem as many only see it as a service worth subscribing to if it is free OR short term.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
siddavis Avatar
siddavis
34 minutes ago at 07:42 am
It seems like it has been around for longer than 5 years. Speaking of 5, it was almost a no brainer at $5/month and I was paying it for a while. At $10, I will now only subscribe when a show I like is released, binge it, then unsubscribe.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthogag Avatar
anthogag
17 minutes ago at 07:59 am
I have been a continuous TV+ subscriber since it launched. Many good shows. Some shows really suck.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments