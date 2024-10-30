Apple's New M4 Macs Will Have Day One Update to Get Apple Intelligence Features

Customers who have pre-ordered an M4 iMac, Mac mini, or MacBook Pro will need to update to the latest version of macOS Sequoia after receiving their machines on Friday, November 8.



Apple today released ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 (build number 24B2083) for the new M4 Mac models, which are shipping with a special version of ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.0 (build number 24A8332).

Out of the box, the M4 ‌iMac‌, ‌Mac mini‌, and ‌MacBook Pro‌ will not support Apple Intelligence, so to get ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features, customers will need to install ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1. Restoring from a backup of a machine already running ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 will also necessitate a software upgrade during the transfer process.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 introduces the first Apple Intelligence capabilities, adding Writing Tools, new Siri features and design, notification summaries, smart replies, and more. The update also includes drag and drop for iPhone Mirroring and it enables hearing health features for the AirPods Pro 2.