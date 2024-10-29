Apple Leaks M4 Max Chip Ahead of Announcing New MacBook Pros

Oops! Eagle-eyed developer Charlie Joseph today discovered that Apple has leaked its upcoming high-end M4 Max chip through an image uploaded to its website. The discovery was shared with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on social media.



It is already pretty obvious that Apple plans to announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips this week, after Apple promised multiple Mac-related announcements this week. Now, the M4 Max chip image reinforces that Apple is gearing up to announce the new laptops imminently. Apple will likely unveil the new MacBook Pro models with a press release and video on Wednesday.

Here is the image of the M4 Max icon, and a link to it while it lasts:



This discovery comes after Apple announced the M4 Pro chip alongside the new Mac mini today. key specifications of the M4 Pro chip include up to a 14-core CPU, up to a 20-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, support for up to 64GB of RAM, support for Thunderbolt 5, and an increased 273GB/s of memory bandwidth. For the 14-core CPU, there are 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores.

Apple is expected to announce a base 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, and higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

No major external design changes have been rumored for the laptops this year, with improvements such as an OLED display and thinner design not expected until 2026 at the earliest. However, the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to gain an additional Thunderbolt port compared to the current model, based on alleged leaks earlier this month. Those same leaks revealed that the MacBook Pro lineup might finally start with 16GB of RAM, instead of 8GB. As another clue, the new iMac and Mac mini have a minimum of 16GB of RAM for all configurations.

Apple last redesigned the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021, and the latest models with the M3 family of chips were released last October.