Amazon Leaks Mac Mini With M4 and M4 Pro Chips, Two Front USB-C Ports, Up to 64GB of RAM, and More

by

Amazon has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini ahead of Apple's announcement this week, revealing several details.

M4 Mac mini Ortho Silver CoolerOur concept of a smaller Mac mini

According to a comparison chart on Amazon's product listing for the new iMac, the new Mac mini will be available with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, with up to a 14-core CPU and up to a 20-core GPU. In addition, the chart indicates the new Mac mini can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM, which is double the current 32GB limit for unified memory. Storage capacities for the Mac mini will apparently continue to max out at 8TB, like the previous model.

Amazon Mac Mini M4 Leak
The chart includes a very tiny image of the new Mac mini that seemingly confirms the computer will feature two front-facing USB-C ports, as previously rumored. It is possible these could be Thunderbolt 4 ports, but the chart does not specify.

Unfortunately for Space Black fans, the chart shows the next Mac mini will apparently be available in Silver only, like the current model.

It is likely that the comparison chart graphic shown in Amazon's listing is provided by Apple, so the specifications are likely accurate.

Apple will likely announce the new Mac mini by Wednesday.

