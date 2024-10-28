New Entry-Level iPad Now Expected to Arrive in Spring 2025
Apple is "deep" into the development of an entry-level 11th-generation iPad, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The reporter now claims that the model is scheduled to be released around the same time as the new iPhone SE 4 and iPad Air in the spring.
"It will have roughly the same design as the current version from 2022, while getting a speed boost," said Gurman, writing in his latest Power On newsletter. The reporter's prediction has changed from last week, when he said that the iPhone SE is expected to gain Apple Intelligence features in March 2025, with the entry-level iPad following "later in the year."
The current 10th-generation iPad has an A14 chip that was first used in the iPhone 12 lineup. The logical choice for the next iPad is the A16 that was used in the iPhone 15 models, but if Apple Intelligence support is coming as expected, an A17 Pro chip or A18 chip would likely be necessary.
Apple earlier this month launched the latest iPad mini with Apple Intelligence support via a standalone press release. The company also lowered the price of the existing iPad 10 and stopped including a charger with the device in Europe. Both changes are strong indicators that a new iPad won't play a part in Apple's upcoming announcements across this week.
