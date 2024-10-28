These Are Apple's Only Products Still Sold With Lightning After Magic Accessories Switch to USB-C
Apple has been gradually transitioning its products from Lightning to USB-C in recent years. This trend continued today with Apple updating the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad accessories for the Mac with USB-C charging ports. The accessories have no other changes, meaning the Magic Mouse's charging port is still on the bottom.
For the time being, Apple is continuing to sell a Lightning version of the Magic Keyboard with a numeric keypad, but it lacks a Touch ID button. Apple has yet to release a USB-C version of this particular Magic Keyboard.
The list of Apple devices and accessories that are still sold with either a Lightning port or a Lightning connector is now quite small:
A new iPhone SE with a USB-C port is rumored to launch next year, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus should be discontinued next September.
