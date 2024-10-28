The Meme Lives On: Magic Mouse's USB-C Charging Port Still on Bottom

Apple today updated its Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad accessories for the Mac with USB-C charging ports, but the accessories have no other external design changes. Yes, that means the Magic Mouse's charging port is still located on the bottom of the mouse, despite the switch from Lightning to USB-C.



The position of the charging port on the Magic Mouse has been the subject of a meme on social media since 2015, but Apple is clearly unfazed.

The augmented reality view of the new iMac on Apple's website confirms the bottom position of the USB-C port on the updated Magic Mouse, as shown above.

Apple includes the updated Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard in the box with the iMac, and the Magic Trackpad is an optional upgrade. The USB-C versions of the accessories are also sold separately in white and black color options.